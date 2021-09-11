CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Newcastle United

And here it is – the Manchester United team ready to face Newcastle United. After 12 years of wait, Man United fans will once again have the chance to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in the famours red shirt with the number 7 on the back, playing at Old Trafford! The Portuguse star is set to start in his first match since returning to the club and the team Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has chosen is really something. Bruno Fernandes is also in the team, as well as Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho. Nemanja Matic will provide cover, while Raphael Varane will partner up with Harry Maguire.