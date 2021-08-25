Will Manchester United Bring In Another Midfielder This Summer?

The time is running out. Manchester United have done two very important deals relatively early into the summer transfer window, getting Jadon Sancho while the European Championships were still on. Later on came Raphael Varane and the Red Devils had enough time to see whether to make more signings. For a while, there was the eagerness to bring in Kieran Trippier, which never seemed too realistic for a few reasons – first, he was very important to Atletico Madrid, who, in the end, did not want to negotiate for anything less than 60 million, and second, because United already had some good options in that position and there was no need to actually spend that much money while other spots in the team were deserving of an upgrade.

That spot is central midfield, but with less than a week before August ends, it begs the question whether Manchester United will actually bring in another midfielder this summer? The question could be answered with a simple ‘no’, as that is what feels closer to happening. However, there is still time to make things happen. What needs to happen, then?

Man United Need To Sell First

Well, this one is something that we could have expected, after spending around 135 million euros on two players. Manchester United will need to first sell if they are to sign any player and that is where the problem is – United have issues offloading players for anything other than loans. They wanted to sell Andreas Pereira, but no one wanted to meet the asking price and the player left for Flamengo and returned to Brazil on loan. Jesse Lingard is one of the few players which could be sold after his great performances for West Ham last season, but the Englishman is still at Old Trafford. Man United are not satisfied with offers and there are even reports of the Hammers making in a enquiry about the player, but the club turned it down. If the Devils actually want to keep Lingard as an option at the club, then that midfielder is probably not going to come.

Which Players Are United Interested In?

In the past few days, Man United have once again been interested in a couple of central midfielders. One of them is Eduardo Camavinga, the 18-year-old Frenchman who plays for Nice, who wants to leave the club and the club want to sell him, as he entered the final year of his contract. The other one is Saul Niguez, the experienced working midfielder of Atletico Madrid, who was also previously linked with United. The problem with both of them? Money. The Times report that Camavinga would be available for around 30 million pounds, but that United would have to sell someone first in order to facilitate such move. The problem around Saul is that Chelsea are also interested in him, but also that at Atletico he is earning around 200k pounds per week and, of course, some of the fringe players would have to be sold. The clock is ticking, but United are not getting closer to their much needed midfield reinforcement.