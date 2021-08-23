Talking Numbers: A Deeper Dive Into Man United’s Draw At Southampton

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United failed to beat Southampton on Sunday afternoon, after a perfect opening of the season against Leeds before that. United were in a good chance to continue their strong start to the campaign and set a perfect mood ahead of the third game of the season, which is also going to be the last one before the September international break. But rather, United only salvaged a point after trailing in the first half. Che Adams’ deflected shot off Fred made it 1-0 for the hosts, while Mason Greenwood got the equaliser. However, after his goal, there were still 35 minutes to play and United did not manage to get themselves the second win of the season.

On Sunday we looked at the things we learned from the game right away, but now we will be taking a closer look at the numbers to see if their is anything we might have missed.

Expected Goals Tell Important Story

Pogba Is Still In The Mood

We had seen an amazing performance from Paul Pogba the other weekend, when he managed to collect four assists in a single game and now he continued with a fine attacking performance against Southampton. Not only he recorded another assist, his fifth of the campaign, but he also did other useful things. Pogba was able to evade pressure and bring the ball forward, completing all five of his attempted dribbles. He was part of four shot creating actions, which includes offensive actions that directly lead to a shot, such as passes, dribbles and drawing fouls. When the Frenchman had the ball, there was a feeling something important was about to happen.

Sancho Has A Good Cameo

Jadon Sancho did not start against Southampton either, getting his chance in the final half hour of the game. Sancho did well to create danger for limited amount of time on the pitch. He made two key passes, was part of the four shot creating actions and completed the dribble he got himself into. His passing was consistent (19/21) and the fans now cannot wait to see him start.