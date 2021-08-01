Manchester United Transfer News: Van De Beek To Stay, Shaw To Get A New Deal

Embed from Getty Images

And we are into August! The new Premier League season starts in about two weeks, but Manchester United are still far from getting all the job done during the transfer window. This summer, things have gotten better, as Man United managed to get more things done early in the window, as Tom Heaton and Jadon Sancho arrived pretty quickly and then the signing of Raphael Varane quickly followed. Now there are a couple of positions to improve as well, but during this final month of the transfer window, that could definitely be done with in a proper manner. But what are the latest transfer news surrounding Man United?

Donny Van De Beek Stays

His first season at Old Trafford was far from an easy one. Donny van de Beek did not play much after arriving from Ajax and it seemed as if he still did not fit well into the system Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has put in place. But that does not mean he will leave Old Trafford. According to The Athletic, Donny van de Beek has no plans to leave Manchester United this summer and the club have not suggested they would like him to leave either. All parties are content and hopeful that Van de Beek’s second season at the club will be more successful than the first one and that the Dutch international will be able to show his full potential. Van de Beek could definitely impact this team more than last year, when he played 36 times, but spent on the pitch mere 1456 minutes. That is, when he was on the pitch, he averaged 40 minutes on the pitch…

Luke Shaw To Get A New Deal

Manchester United are preparing a new contract for Luke Shaw, after his impressing form over the past year. The left-back had an incredible and very consistent campaign, after which he was named in the Premier League Team of the Year. Also, Shaw managed to take his place at left-back for the England national team during the European Championship, where he also shined scoring and assisting important goals for Gareth Southgate’s side on their way to the final.

When Alex Telles arrived last October to Old Trafford, many have expected the Brazilian to unsettle Shaw with more competition and uncertainty over his place in the starting lineup. However, that only brought the very best out of Shaw, who managed to be one of the best Manchester United players last season. There is, then, no wonder United want to tie him up with a new, prolonged deal. Shaw currently has two years remaining on his contract, as it was signed until June 2023, but now he could get a new long-term deal, probably even through June 2026.

Williams To Move To Norwich?

We know that Brandon Williams is set to leave Old Trafford and get a loan move for the 2021-22 season, which could be truly important for his development. Southampton were mentioned as the favourites to land him, but now it looks like Norwich City are the ones. According to reports in the media, Norwich manager Daniel Farke has moved the situation in Norwich’s favour, as he wants to sign the player. Also, there is the fact that Saints are unwilling to pay the loan fee for Williams.