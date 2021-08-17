Manchester United Transfer News: Why Devils Won’t Sign Trippier And More

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have started their Premier League campaign in the best possible way with a 5-1 win against Leeds United. But before their season continues this coming Sunday, the transfer market is still bringing plenty of opportunities to Premier League clubs to do some important business while they still can. Man United are among the clubs expected to do some business too, especially in terms of the players leaving the club, but one significant signing is still expected to come through the doors of Old Trafford.

Here are the latest transfer news surrounding the club, especially those considering Kieran Trippier and his chances of joining Man United.

Trippier Is Not A Realistic Target Anymore

Manchester United were being mentioned as the only club interested to possibly sign Kieran Trippier this summer. The England international and Atletico Madrid full-back was in the running to join Man United, as the club wanted to bring a high-class right-back to challenge Aaron Wan-Bissaka. But that move now looks more unrealistic with each day passing. It is not only because of the fact that the time is ticking and the transfer window is getting closer to its end, but certain more important problems. One thing is that according to various reports from the media, Man United are more looking towards improving the central midfield position with another signing rather than right-back, especially now when Diogo Dalot is getting closer to staying at Old Trafford.

But the other important things are down to Atletico Madrid. The champions of Spain will not sell Kieran Trippier for anything less than his 60 million euros release clause, according to Spanish media outlet AS. Man United are interested in him, AS claim Arsenal are too, but Atletico consider him essential to their team and therefore refuse to negotiate for anything less than the release clause. What Atletico are doing in the latter stages of the transfer window is to offload Santiago Arias, their third-choice right-back. He is far from the team due to Trippier and Sime Vrsaljko being ahead of him in the pecking order, and also because Arias is Venezuelan and does not hold an EU passport. Selling him would open up that place for other players to come in, as Atletico have been rumoured to want Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic. All of this points in direction of Atletico being unwilling to sell Trippier.

Lingard’s Asking Price Is Set

Manchester United managed to loan out Jesse Lingard last season to West Ham United and that went well for all sides. Lingard played brilliantly, West Ham were earning plenty of points and United got themselves a player they do not need anymore improve his price. And now according to The Times, that asking price for Lingard has been put at 25 million pounds. West Ham have shown their interest in Lingard and will possibly make another attempt to try and sign him, but there are several factors which do not help them – those 25 million pounds are out of their price range and also, it remains unclear whether Lingard would be ready to leave for West Ham permanently. He has impressed Solskjaer in pre-season and he might opt for staying put.