Manchester United Transfer News: Andreas Is Leaving, Others Could Follow

Manchester United have learned in these past few days that it is going to be increasingly hard and unrealistic to sign Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid, but they have also learned there are still plenty of outgoing business to be done in this summer transfer window. That is also what has been the talking point this Wednesday around Man United, as Andreas Pereira is leaving the club on yet another loan and plenty of other players could follow him. Here is everything you need to know around the dealings of the club.

Andreas Pereira Returns To Brazil

Andreas Pereira will not be leaving Man United permanently just yet. Even though that was something the club was eager to happen, in order for them to raise some much needed cash, it did not happen – Andreas Pereira is leaving the club on yet another loan. This time, he is not going to the likes of Valencia in Spain or Lazio in Italy, but rather the biggest club in Brazil – Flamengo! In the past couple of days, this move became more and more realistic. United realised they were not going to sell Pereira to any club, even though there were interested parties. However, all those parties wanted the midfielder to join them on a season long loan and that is what Flamengo got out of this deal. Pereira is now Flamengo player, as Manchester United accepted terms and will loan him.

The clubs have already started exchanging documents and according to Fred Caldeira, there is no obligation for Flamengo to buy Andraes Pereira after the loan. Apparently, some sources claim there is option to buy him for 15 million pounds, but that remains to be confirmed from some of the English medial. United and Flamengo will split the player’s salary during his loan. The clubs also interested in the player were Fenerbahce, Napoli and Lazio. He could have gone to Serie A once again, but Pereira wanted to go to Flamengo, because he thinks it will increase his chances of being selected for Brazil to play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, according to the Times.

More Players To Leave On Loan

But Pereira is far from being the only player expected to leave the club this summer on loan. One of them is Brandon Williams who will join Norwich City for the remainder of the season, as the player himself will get the chance to get more exposure in the Premier League. The first figure mentioned about Norwich paying to Man United was 2 million pounds, but according to the English media, that figure will be considerably lower. This deal could be confirmed only after the Southampton game on Sunday.

The other players expected to leave Man United on loan this summer could be Amad Diallo, Shola Shoretire, Anthony Elanga, Teden Mengi and James Garner. Most of these players got some chances to play for Man United during the previous season, but is quite unrealistic for them to expect to actually be regularly in contention to play this season. Loan moves, therefore, make sense for all of them.