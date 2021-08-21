Manchester United Transfer News: After Cavani Leaves, Which Striker Will The Devils Sign?

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are getting ready for their second match of the new season. The Red Devils will be visiting Southampton on Sunday, as they aim to continue with strong performances, like the one they had shown last Saturday against Leeds United. We already looked at the possibilities of who could start and who could play in that game, so now we are taking a step back and are returning to the transfer window. There have been some interesting news in the last couple of days, certain players have left the club on loan, but the most interesting subject to talk about is Edinson Cavani.

No, the Uruguayan striker is not injured nor is he leaving the club this summer, but an interesting media report has made us alert to one important subject.

Cavani Leaves Next Summer, Who Are The Targets To Replace Him?

According to Rob Dawson of ESPN, Edinson Cavani is expected to leave Manchester United at the end of 2021-22 season, when his contract expires, and thus Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to bring in an established striker to fill the gap next summer. Whilst it is very good to be thinking this much ahead and plan the club’s moves, the potential strikers that could come is what interests people the most here. ESPN’s journalist claims options on the table are Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and Lautaro Martinez. Some of these are, obviously, more realistic than others.

Kylian Mbappe probably does not hold a realistic place on this list, since the Frenchman is most eager to go to Spain and the summer of 2022 could see him move from Paris Saint-Germain and leave for Real Madrid. The Spanish giants are also preparing everything financially in order to facilitate such a move and the player himself would definitely like that more than coming to the Premier League. As far as others are concerned, they are all a possibility.

Harry Kane could be the most realistic one, in terms of his situation with Tottenham Hotspur and a broken relationship due to his wishes to leave the club this summer. Such move is becoming more and more unrealistic with each day and thus could be leaving the club in 2022. That is when United will be in need of an experienced striker and who would be a better fit than the guy that has been destroying the league with his goals for the past seven years or so? Lautaro Martinez is a really interesting prospect as well, especially since Inter are in financial troubles, while Erling Haaland is a player which will probably be on the radar of more clubs. He is a magnificent powerful striker, but United might have to go to a ‘bidding war’ for him.

This Team Is Not Finished Improving Yet

What all of this means is that Man United fans should realise is that this team is yet to continue evolving. Everyone is expecting the team to improve in 2021-22 and rightfully so, since the arrivals of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane are important moves for the squad. However, with Edinson Cavani being one of our main strikers, it is obvious that next summer will also be important in getting an established striker to lead the club forward for years to come.