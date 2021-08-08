Manchester United News: Tuanzebe Leaves On Loan, Devils Earn From Lukaku Move

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have done brilliantly in their final friendly match ahead of the start of the new Premier League campaign against Everton and now everything is ready for their season opener against Leeds United at Old Trafford. We know that Raphael Varane is very well into his quarantine upon arriving in the United Kingdom, while Jadon Sancho will start training with the team on Monday. It will take time for the new signings to gel in properly and for us to see the new-look Man United. But, while we are waiting for that to happen, let’s take a look at what has been going on around the club today.

There have been some important news and also some fun facts that many have not thought about that much…

Tuanzebe Leaves On Loan

It was something that was mentioned in the past weeks, several clubs were interested in him and now he has left the club for this season. Axel Tuanzebe has officially renewed his Manchester United contract for a year and has joined Aston Villa on loan for the 2021/22 season. It was first thought that Newcastle United might be closer to landing Tuanzebe for a year, but the 5 million pound loan fee Man United really wanted might have made all the difference. Aston Villa were eager to pay for it, especially after selling Jack Grealish to Manchester City for incredible 100 million pounds. Tuanzebe will get his chance at Villa Park to try and get more playing time in the Premier League, while Villa will be hoping to get some good and reliable performances after not having to go and altogether buy a player. It will be interesting to see where Tuanzebe will be at the end of the season and what kind of campaign he will have. Who knows, maybe next summer United will not want to part ways with the young centre-back anymore.

Man United To Earn From Lukaku Move

Manchester United have sold Romelu Lukaku to Inter a few years ago and now the player is set to leave the Milan club and return to England. For the third time, the Belgian striker will come to Chelsea, who are set to pay 115 million euros for Lukaku, according to Fabrizio Romano. While that is all well and interesting for those clubs, Manchester United will get a small cut in this move as well. Reportedly, Man United have a 5 per cent sell-on clause in the deal they have made with Inter and that means, the Red Devils could expect to get somewhere around 5.75 million euros if all the reported figures are correct. This is not a huge amount of money in the grand scheme of things, but it is interesting, as United could ultimately add that to the balance of the transfer fee they have got from Inter when they sold him to Italian giants.

More than anything, it will be interesting to see Lukaku back in the Premier League and playing against his former club in Man United.