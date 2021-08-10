Manchester United News: Tolisso Links, Rashford Surgery And Varane Medical

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are getting ready for the start of the new season which is almost upon us. There are four days left before the Red Devils come out on the pitch at Old Trafford to face Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United. That will be a first game of the season and after a very interesting summer transfer window so far. The job in the market is not over yet and the club are expected to make more moves in the coming weeks, so let’s see what news have been the most interesting ones today.

There were links with a Bayern Munich player which are most probably not true, there were also news of Rashford’s health and Varane’s situation after the quarantine.

Tolisso To United? Probably Not

Manchester United are used to being linked with a lot of players every single transfer window and now there has been another one – Corentin Tolisso. The French midfielder plays for Bayern Munich, but it seems that the champions of Germany are looking forward to offloading him. Apparently, Julian Nagelsmann wants to sign Marcel Sabitzer this summer, but in order to do so, Tolisso is expected to leave and German outlet BILD suggest it is Man United who are interested in him. However, this move would not make sense for United – sure, Tolisso is a midfielder and United need one, but he does not fit the ball of a player United would be looking at and also there have never been reports from the English media sources that the club are following him. It remains to be seen whether BILD are correct on this one, but this feels as yet another player being linked with the Devils in order to drum up the interest in him.

Rashford Surgery Announcement

Marcus Rashford had his shoulder injury last Friday. At last, because the player himself seemed to be ready to resolve the issue he had for a while now, but he had to wait to sort things out with the club and the manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Now he wrote on his Twitter, saying that his surgery last week went very well. He also said he feels a bit sore, but is feeling good. So when could we expect Rashford to return to action? According to Sky Sports, he could be back training within five weeks of surgery, which is good news, but getting on the pitch in action is going to take a while, probably around 12 weeks.

Varane Started Medical

Raphael Varane had this Tuesday the first part of his medical. His quarantine period finished, so on Wednesday he will be ready to complete the medical process necessary. This all means, according to Fabrizio Romano, that the French centre-back will sign the contract as new Manchester United player in the next 24 to 48 hours. Agreement has been confirmed until June 2025 with an option for another year. Varane will, therefore, at least officially, be ready to be in the squad for the season opener against Leeds, although it remains quite obvious why he will not be expected to feature in that game.