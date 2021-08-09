Manchester United News: Premier League Change Subs Rule, Right-Back Solutions Are Closer

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are getting closer to the start of the new season. The Red Devils will open their campaign on Saturday against Leeds United, in front of the fans at Old Trafford. It is a match the fans cannot wait for, as an interesting summer and new signings have brought new energy to the and around the club. But for those craving to see how the squad will look like this new season, there are good news – the transfer window is still going on and United are expected to do more business.

Here is what you need to know this Monday.

Premier League Change Substitutions Rule

Well, let’s start from the easy stuff. According to The Athletic, Premier League clubs will be allowed to name nine substitutes in each squad for the 2021-22 season, which is an improvement on the seven players allowed, which was the case until now. This is a good move for the league. As we know, some years ago, there were only five substitutes allowed, before that was brought in line with the rest of Europe to make it seven. Now with nine, the managers will have more breathing space, more options to choose their subs from and that is usually a very good thing for those with bigger squads. Also, the fact that in Italy it has been the case for years now that they have 23-man squads for every game shows that this move from the Premier League is not anything drastic or unusual.

Trippier Not Getting Closer

It is known for a while now that Man United are thinking about going after a right-back in order to bring more options and to challenge Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but also to try and bring a midfielder. As far as right-backs were being mentioned, the only wish from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was Kieran Trippier and it looks like he will not be the one coming to Old Trafford. That move is looking less and less likely. According to The Athletic, Trippier is keen to join United, but Atletico Madrid are pricing out a move as things stand. Basically, United were ready to up to 10 million pounds to pay for him, but Atletico instead insist on getting 28 million pounds. And it is simple – United do not want to go that far and are now cool on progressing negotiations with the champions of Spain.

Dalot To Be That Right-Back?

Another reason why United are cooling their negotiations with Atletico in regards to Trippier is that they are not desperate to sign a right-back. The central midfielder still remains priority, while Man United also have a good right-back at the club which could provide competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka. That player is Diogo Dalot, for whom Man United are less and less inclined to let go on loan this summer. Dalot has been impressive during the pre-season, he had a good campaign at Milan last year and he could provide enough in that position for United not to have to go after Trippier and overpay for him.