Manchester United Improved Squad Depth – A Midfielder Is All That Is Missing

Manchester United are still not done with the transfer window. As we have seen in the previous days, the people at the club are still looking for several players to leave the club, mostly on loan moves. Brandon Williams will go to Norwich, Andreas Pereira is leaving for Flamengo, but there are still expectations for the Red Devils to make a move and bring in another player. We explained a few days ago why that player coming in will not be Kieran Trippier, as Atletico Madrid simply do not want to negotiate for their best right-back, but would rather let the clubs meet the release clause of 60 million euros.

That amount of money is too much for United to improve the position they are already pretty satisfied with. But who could then come in? One player the Devils should be looking at to sign is a central midfielder, which is the only position in the team which is quite obviously in need of reinforcements. That is why we are today looking at how Man United have improved their squad depth during the summer, but that work is not done just yet.

Goalkeepers – Nothing To Worry About

Man United have two really good goalkeepers to choose from. David de Gea might not be the man he was three years ago, but he is still a very good goalkeeper who is being challenged by Dean Henderson. The Englishman got his chances last season of trying to unsettle the Spaniard and getting a feel of being a goalkeeper for such a big club like Man United. This season, United should definitely not worry about this position, especially with the experienced Tom Heaton being the third option, just in case.

Full-Back Options Are Fine

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will probably not have to worry about the depth of the team in the full-back positions. On the left flank, he has Luke Shaw who is playing the football of his life and who shined throughout the European Championships for England. Alex Telles is his deputy and he is a really good option to have as a backup to the best left-back in the league. On the other side, however, Diogo Dalot is the new face in comparison to the last season. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is still the first choice, but the Portuguese will try to challenge him after a fine time he had at Milan last season.

The Big Improvements – Central Defence And Right Wing

Manchester United have made two big signings in Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho and therefore, it is not a surprise these two positions have seen the greatest improvement in options available. Varane and Maguire are expected to form a strong partnership in defence with Bailly and Lindelof also being options, while Sancho at right wing will be ahead of Daniel James.

Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood will be the strikers this season, with players like Anthony Martial potentially sometimes stepping in if needed. The Frenchman and Marcus Rashford are the main options on the left wing alongside with Paul Pogba, while Bruno Fernandes, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata can all be the number 10.

That leaves us with the central midfield options of Fred, Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic and Donny van de Beek, but each of them has their own flaws. Matic is far from the beast he once was, Van de Beek still has plenty to prove, while Fred and McTominay are really good players, but hardly ones that could not be improved upon with a new signing.