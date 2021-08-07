Manchester United Beat Everton 4-0 In Their Final Friendly Match

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are now officially over with their pre-season friendly matches – the new season can start from the next weekend! After beating Derby County at Pride Park in mid July, losing to Queens Park Rangers and then drawing against newly-promoted Brentford, the Red Devils have now played against Everton following the cancelation of the Preston North End away trip. And what a performance this has been for United against Rafael Benitez’s side. A 4-0 win at Old Trafford, in front of the fans, is exactly the right way to get into the mood ahead of the season opener against Leeds United next Saturday. The feeling around the club is great once again and let’s take a look at the performance from the team.

Who Started The Match?

This was the team Ole Gunnar Solkjaer chose to start the final pre-season friendly match: David de Gea was in goal, while the back four consisted of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw in the full-back positions and with Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof as centre-backs. Nemanja Matic was in the middle of the park alongside Donny van de Beek, with Bruno Fernandes in front of them in his favourite number 10 role. Daniel James and Mason Greenwood took up the flanks, while Anthony Martial started up front.

At half-time, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Fred replaced Van de Beek, Matic and Martial, while Diogo Dalot, Andreas Pereira, Brandon Williams and Axel Tuanzebe got to play a little over 30 minutes. Scott McTominay and James Garner replaced Maguire and James with 20 minutes to go.

Who Scored The Goals?

Manchester United started brilliantly, getting into a 3-0 lead before half-time. The opener came from Mason Greenwood after Everton’s Jordan Pickford and Lucas Digne had a mix up and lapse in communication. Greenwood was right there to get the ball and open the scoring after just eight minutes. Harry Maguire doubled the lead just quarter of an hour into the game, after a strong header following a corner-kick from Luke Shaw. It was great to see United score from a set-piece, but that also happened once again before half-time, when Bruno Fernandes made it 3-0 after 29 minutes. The Portuguese star scored a beautiful free-kick from far out, making the stadium go wild.

In the second half, the tempo slowed down, especially with all the substitutions that were being made, but Everton just could not score. Finally, Diogo Dalot made it 4-0, ending the final pre-season game in a strong fashion. Next up are Leeds United, who are coming to Old Trafford on 14 August.

Lingard COVID Positive

Among all of this, there were also the news of Jesse Lingard being positive on coronavirus recently. The player had to go into self-isolation, after contracting virus and will have to wait before he can get back into the team. Solskjaer said before the game against Everton that these things can happen despite all the precautions you take, further praising Lingard that he did well in pre-season and that he will come back sharp when he finishes his self-isolation. Hopefully that will be soon.