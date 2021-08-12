Manchester United 2021-22 Season Preview: The Premier League Starts

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are getting ready for the new Premier League season, which starts in just over 48 hours! Man United are set to play the second match of the new campaign, after the Friday night opener between Brentford and Arsenal. On Saturday early kick-off, United will host Leeds United at Old Trafford as they will be looking t ostart the season in the best possible manner and in front of their fans. Here are the things we are looking forward to in this season.

The Opening Fixtures

Manchester United start the season against Leeds, who are always an interesting team under Marcelo Bielsa and they are dangerous side. But what comes after that? Who are the teams coming right after Leeds?

On Sunday 22 August, Manchester United will go to the south coast, to face Southampton at their St Mary’s Stadium. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side has brought in some interesting players, as Adam Armstrong comes from Blackburn to imprve their attack. Another away trip awaits United after that, as the Sunday on 29 August, they will visit Wolverhampton Wanderers. They made an important change as Bruno Lage replaced his compatriot Nuno Espirito Santo, who left for Spurs. Thus, Wolves might be a different kind of surprise.

Those will be all the games United will play before the September international break. After that, United will host Newcastle, before travelling to West Ham United’s London Stadium. Also, until then we will know the teams United will be facing in the Champions League…

The Changes In The Squad

Officially, up until now, Man United have made only two signings in Jadon Sancho, who arrived from Borussia Dortmund for 85 million euros, and Tom Heaton, who came from Aston Villa following the end of his contract with them. Thus, he came to Old Trafford on a free transfer. But at any point on Thursday or Friday, Man United will announce Raphael Varane as officially becoming their new player, as the experienced Frenchman will be expected to make big improvements in United’s defence. Apart from that, players like Diogo Dalot might stay at the club after a loan to Milan last season, in order to bring more competition to Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The only players that have left the club permanently are goalkeepers Joel Pereira and Sergio Romero, while Tahith Chong, Axel Tuanzebe and Facundo Pellistri have got their loans to Birmingham, Aston Villa and Alaves respectively.

Where Can Man United Finish?

It is very tought predicting where Manchester United could end up this coming season with the transfer window still in full swing. The goals are always to get as close as possible to entering the title race, but for that, it seems, another significant midfielder must be signed. With Manchester City spending 100 million pounds on Jack Grealish and Chelsea spending around the same figure for Romelu Lukaku, that task of entering the title race might be too much. But with Sancho and Varane in and hopefully another midfielder, it will be interesting to see where Ole Gunnar solskjaer could lead this team.