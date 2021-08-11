Who Could Leave Manchester United This Summer?

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are getting ready for the new season which starts on Saturday against Leeds United at Old Trafford. That will be a good opportunity to see a new team in the new season with new energy surrounding the club after the signings of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane. Although it is highly unlikely to see both of them on the pitch, it is also a fact that there is a good feeling around the club following this summer transfer window. However, that window is not closed just yet and more business is expected to be done.

That is especially the case with regards to departures, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer currently has a big and a bit bloated squad. That is, he has at his disposal certain players that are expected to leave and here we will be taking a look at who those players are.

Jesse Lingard

The first one is Jesse Lingard and he is the player that could drum up the most interest among the four players United could be offloading. Lingard did not play much at United when he was sent on loan to West Ham United, where he truly shined. Not only did he play great, but many thought he might go to the European Championships with England. Lingard made 16 Premier League appearances, scoring nine goals and assisting another five, showing just how crucial he was for West Ham’s great results last spring. United might sell him this summer in order to bring in the money they are in need of after signing Sancho and Varane.

Andreas Pereira

Another midfielder in this conversation is Andreas Pereira. The Brazilian has had a lot of loans since joining Man United, but in between them, he had his seasons when he was adamant he would stay and fight for the place in the team. Those seasons, however, did not bring him the results he was hoping for and thus more loans were on the cards. After a season at Lazio, where he made 33 appearances and scored one goal, Pereira was mentioned as a potential signing for the Serie A outfit, on a permanent basis. What will come of that remains to be seen, but at United, Pereira will definitely not be getting any chances…

Phil Jones

It is hard saying what will happen to Phil Jones after the 2020-21 season he had had. Jones was injured for the entirety of the campaign, having problems with his knee and after such a year, not many clubs are going to be eager to rush for him and sign him. However, Man United will be open to letting him go and Jones might have to make a big step down in terms of the choice of the club and the contract details in order to start over and rebuild his career which was ultimately stopped during the previous campaign.

Eric Bailly

Eric Bailly, on the other hand, is the only of these four players United will want to keep as Axel Tuanzebe has already gone on loan. Nevertheless, he makes the list because there are reports suggesting Bailly’s camp would want the Ivory Coast international to go elsewhere, as he is fourth in the pecking order, behind Maguire, Varane and Lindelof. If he was to actually ask to leave Man United, the club would be in need of signing a second centre-back this summer.