Manchester United Want To Sign Raphael Varane From Real Madrid

We have been talking a lot this summer about the Manchester United transfer business, the expected and the unexpected, the big signing of Jadon Sancho, but it seems like we are just getting started. The Red Devils want to make their second significant transfer of the summer and it seems like they have found it in Real Madrid.

Manchester United are interested in signing Raphael Varane from the La Liga giants! According to reports from Fabrizio Romano and many other media outlets, Manchester United are in direct contact with Real Madrid for the French centre-back. Man United reportedtly already told Madrid they want to sign Varane and that they are going to go for him as their next main target, after Sancho. Apparently, Man United are ready to make an official bid when Real Madrid tell them what their price for the player will be.

Why Signing Raphael Varane Makes Sense

The reports in media are suggesting Real Madrid are already talking with Man United about the player and their main reason while they want to offload him now is because he will be entering his final year of the contract. In a tough financial situation, Real Madrid have to look for income streams and not just lose money and if they were to keep Varane for another year, they would be at risk of losing him on a free transfer. This way, Real Madrid could get a transfer fee from Man United and would have the wiggle room for them to make their transfer moves this summer. And those are necessary for Florentino Perez and his club, due to the fact they went trophyless last season.

For Man United, this move makes a lot of sense. Varane is 28 this year and is reaching his prime years for a centre-back and he could make a really great partnership in defence with Harry Maguire. Varane is a four-time Champions League winner and also the World Cup winner with France, which is enough to tell you how experienced he is at reaching the greatest heights and such characters and players of his quality are always a necessity. Man United would in Varane get a player which is a finished product, someone that you would not have to wait for to developt into a great player, but that you could build around.

It still remains to be seen where this transfer move from Man United will end up, but things look positive at this early stage.

Marcus Rashford To Go To Surgery?

Manchester United have also had some important news from Marcus Rashford, but not positive ones. The winger could miss the opening three months of the new season, due to his shoulder injury which has troubled him for a while now, according to The Telegraph. Rashford has been carrying that injury since 2020, but he did not want to go to surgery just yet. Now that the Euros are over, this could be the least worst timing to do it, simply because it will not be possible for Rashford to have this surgery and not miss some part of the season.