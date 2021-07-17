Manchester United Transfer News: Varane Agreement, Inter Interested In Alex Telles

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are in full transfer window mode and after signing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, more work is there to be done. As we had the chance to read in the last few days, Man United are currently looking at making three really important transfers this summer, with players who could drastically improve the team right away and with Sancho deal being done, that leaves us with two more. And the way things have been going, one of those two is already close, as Raphael Varane news coming from Spain are more and more positive. Also, there are some transfer rumours regarding current Manchester United players, as they are getting more and more attention from other clubs… Let’s dig right in.

Raphael Varane Is Getting Closer To Old Trafford

We were writing in these past few days that Manchester United are interested in Raphael Varane and that the deal would make sense for all three sides. Man United would get a very experienced centre-back who could partner with Harry Maguire for years to come, the player himself could get a change of scenery and test himself in the Premier League, while Real Madrid would get a transfer fee for a player which would otherwise next summer be able to leave as a free agent. And now the latest news regarding the France international are getting even better for Man United fans.

According to L’Equipe, Manchester United have reached a contractual agreement with Raphael Varane. All that now remains needed is an agreement between the two clubs to finalise this whole operation. And we already know Real Madrid will be open to dealing with United, as they will want to get as much money as possible for a player whose contract ends in 12 months. Varane has done incredibly well at Santiago Bernabeu, winning four Champions League trophies and now this could be a new start for all sides of this deal. Fabrizio Romano reported also that the contract with Varane could run until June 2026, which would mean the Frenchman would be tied to Man United for the best, peak years of a centre-back, considering he is 28 this year.

Alex Telles Is Interesting To Italians

Several days ago, we were writing about AS Roma wanting to loan Alex Telles from Man United, as a way of replacing the long-term injured Leonardo Spinazzola. But now they are not the only club interested anymore. According to SkySport, Inter Milan have made their first contacts with Manchester United in order to try and sign Telles on a season-long loan. However, this deal does not seem realistic either, as it does not seem like the Brazilian will be too interested in making such moves. He just joined United last year and it is more realistic for him to want to stay and fight for his place in the team.

Telles joined United in October of last year and was unlucky that Luke Shaw managed to reach the best form of his career right when he became his rival for the spot in the starting eleven…