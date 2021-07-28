Manchester United Transfer News: Tuanzebe Closer To Leaving, Matic Could Too

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United will sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid, which is expected to solve another big problem in the squad. The right winger position is covered with the arrival of Jadon Sancho, while at centre-back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should have great options with Varane set to become Harry Maguire’s partner in central defence. Also, Tom Heaton also joined the club to improve goalkeeping options. But Man United are still far from getting done with this summer transfer window. There are still deals expected to be done, with the players coming in, but especially with the players leaving the club. Here are the latest news of what is going on around the club and what kind of deals might happen.

Tuanzebe Getting Closer To Newcastle

There has been a reported interested in Axel Tuanzebe from a couple of Premier League clubs, but according to The Chronicle, it looks like the defender is the closest to Newcastle United. Tuanzebe’s situation at Old Trafford is quite straightforward. With Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly all at the club, he will be nowhere near the playing time he would have wanted and that is what Newcastle are now trying to make work for them. The Magpies want to improve their defensive options with a young player and according to The Chronicle, Tuanzebe’s camp have been delighted by their interested. A deal is yet to be done, but it is understood that Man United are not against this idea of loaning Tuanzebe out. Also, Tuanzebe would get the chance to work with Steve Bruce and it would be interesting to see how much he could improve under him and how much playing time he would get at the St James’ Park.

PSG Keep Following Pogba

According to The Athletic’s Adam Crafton, Paris Saint-Germain are still looking towards Paul Pogba and the possibility of signing the Man United star. Apparently, PSG have opened initial discussions to see how interested Pogba is in a move, but they are still undecided as to whether they should buy the player this summer or should they maybe wait until the end of the next season. Then, they could sign him on a free transfer if he does not sign a new deal with United in the meantime. PSG are alert to the fact United are hoping of renewing Pogba’s contract and also the fact that PSG’s interest could be used to improve Pogba’s salary while negotiating for a new deal at Old Trafford. Would breaking the bank again in order to keep Pogba be wise move for United?

Matić Could Leave This Summer

There has been some talk of Nemanja Matic possibly leaving the club this summer, but nothing too concrete. However, now Fabrizio Romano is reporting that if Man United sign a new central midfielder during this window, then the Serbian midfielder could leave the club this summer, in order to go somewhere where he would have more playing time. Roma and Jose Mourinho were being mentioned, but that interest seemed to be more created by the media.