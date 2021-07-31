Manchester United Transfer News: Potential Pogba Replacements In Place

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United’s preparation for the 2021=22 season are in full swing. Three signings have been confirmed, as Jadon Sancho and Tom Heaton have already arrived and Raphael Varane will be in Manchester early next week following his departure from Real Madrid. Now, it is up to Man United to see what kind of moves they want to make during the remainder of the transfer window. We know certain players will have to leave to generate cash, but we also know what are the positions United want to improve.

Kieran Trippier is already seen as the player that could come late in the window to improve the right-back position, while a central midfielder is also being mentioned in the media as the one United should focus on. That is exactly what the ESPN have been talking about recently.

United Looking At Pogba Replacements

As we learned yesterday, we still do not know what will Paul Pogba do and whether he will stay or go during this summer window. It seems that the former option is more realistic, but that is not necessarily ideal, because he is in his final year of the contract and the Devils know they need to sign a new deal with him if they are not to lose him on a free transfer next summer. However, ESPN are reporting that Man United are already planning what to do if Pogba is to leave the club.

According to their latest reports, Matt Judge, Man United’s transfer negotiator has already talked to representatives of potential replacements. Those are including three names – Eduardo Camavinga, Ruben Neves and Saul Niguez. Camavinga has already been named as one of the players United want to sign, as he could be a signing for the next decade considering his age and talent. Ruben Neves seems like an expensive option from the Premier League, while signing Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid in the same window United want to get Trippier from them might be a too big of a task. Not to mention the asking price the champions of Spain would set. But let’s see how the things will pan out in the next few weeks, as Pogba right now does not look like going anywhere.

United Put The Price On Tuanzebe Loan

Manchester United know they have to offload certain players during this sumemr transfer window in order to bring in cash for other reinforcements. Some players might leave on a permanent deal, with United hoping to sell Andreas Pereira, but Axel Tuanzebe will be going out on loan. He already has two clubs interested in him, as Newcastle United and Aston Villa both want the centre-back to be part of their setup this coming season. According to the journalist Alan Nixon, Manchester United want 5 million pounds to loan out Tuanzebe for a year. Both clubs might be happy to pay that, because it would buy them another year before having to maybe go and sign a centre-back on a permanent deal. Newcastle have been mentioned as favourites to land Tuanzebe. However, Villa might go on a shopping spree if they sell Jack Grealish this summer.