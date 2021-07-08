Manchester United Transfer News: Paul Pogba Linked With Paris Saint-Germain

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are slowly preparing for the new campaign and more and more players will be returning to club action. With the European Championship now only with the final remaining to be played, there are not many players who are still in action with their national sides. Some players got themselves important rest before returning to Manchester, prior to the new season. One of those players is Paul Pogba, the France midfielder who is once again being linked with a move out of Manchester United.

That is one part of the latest transfer talk surrounding the Red Devils. Here is what you need to know.

PSG Consider Making Move For Pogba

We are already used to stories surrounding the France star and after a fine EURO 2020 he enjoyed on individual level – since his national team thoroughly disappointed – it is no surprise that clubs are being mentioned in this discussion. However, this time it is not Juventus or some other great European club that was usually mentioned. According to Julien Laurens, a well-known French journalist, Paris Saint-Germain are the club interested in Pogba and they are currently considering making a move for Man United midfielder. But why is this different than usual?

In previous years, when there were European clubs lurking around Pogba and Mino Raiola in particular, it was usually from Italy or Spain. Juventus were mentioned last summer as interested in trying to get Pogba back, although very soon it became obvious the Serie A outfit would not be able to make such a huge move. Also, apart from Juventus, the club mostly linked with Pogba were Real Madrid and that was also due to some comments Pogba himself was making in recent years. Raiola’s quotes were also not helpful and while Zinedine Zidane was Real Madrid’s head coach, there was enough people in important positions at the Spanish club who wanted to explore the idea of signing Pogba.

What Has Changed?

But that was then. What is the situation in the summer of 2021? well, for starters, we are in a pandemic which has made most European clubs feel the financial impact very strongly. Real Madrid and Barcelona are among such clubs and they are not able to make a huge move for a player like Pogba. Even if Real Madrid were to try and spend heavily, they would have to sell a lot of players and even then, their priority would be Kyllian Mbappe, not Pogba.

But what also has changed is that PSG are now more than ever eager to sign Pogba, which was helped by the fact they lost their Ligue 1 title to a much financially weaker Lille side. PSG started creating a ‘dream-team’ of sorts, already signing Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Georginio Wijnaldum and Sergio Ramos. It would not be easy for PSG to keep spending so heavily, despite all their power, but there are also suggestions from the French RMC Sport that Pogba is being more open to this idea. Previously, it was thought that Pogba was preferring a move to Real Madrid and Spain, but now a return to France is being mentioned.

Still, Man United have their say in this as well…