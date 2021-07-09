Manchester United Transfer News: Mourinho Targeting Bailly, More Camavinga Details

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United still have plenty of time to do their business in this summer transfer window. We are still in early July and there are over 50 days left before August ends. Considering the board has already managed to snatch Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, it feels like United have for once started doing their most important business on time. But that does not mean there will not be more action from the Red Devils. The name of Eduardo Camavinga is being mentioned more and more in regards to Man United being interested to sign him this summer, but what is also interesting is that there are also clubs which want to sign our players.

To make things more interesting, the manager mentioned in buying from Man United is none other than Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho’s Roma Interested In Bailly

According to a report from Rome daily Il Tempo, AS Roma are interested in signing Eric Bailly from Manchester United. This media outlet claims Ivory Coast international is wanted at the Stadio Olimpico by his former manager Jose Mourinho. Bailly is currently 27 years old and has not had the easiest job at Old Trafford since joining in 2016. It was five years ago that Mourinho himself brought him to Manchester from Spanish side Villarreal in a deal worth around 34 million pounds.

But while he has been at the club for a while, Bailly has managed to feature in just 106 matches across all competitions, showing just how much playing time he has missed out on. He had a series of serious injuries and fitness problems, which have kept him out of action. He is also one of the reasons why many believe Man United should go out and sign another centre-back. If Mourinho is to sign him for Roma, then that would be a real necessity for United, but there are question marks over this story.

Bailly has recently signed new contract with Man United and the centre-back might not be eager to make a move after settling in Manchester. Also, there is a big question over what could Roma offer United and if that would be anything more than just a loan deal, similarly to how they initially signed Chris Smalling.

New Eduardo Camavinga Details

In the past 10 days or so, there has been a lot of talk about Manchester United being serious in signing Eduardo Camavinga from Ligue 1 side Rennes. Famous transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano claims now that Man United have been really serious about making a deal with Rennes and Camavinga in the past five or six days. The journalist also suggests that 100 per cent Camavinga will not extend his contract with the French club. With his deal with Rennes ending in June 2022, this means they will have to sell the talented 18-year-old midfidler this summer. Everyone knows that and that could make Camavinga’s price go lower than they would have wanted, which is where United could come in. The question is how realistic it is that Camavinga will want to join Man United, as there were previously reports going around that he would prefer staying in France. And that, basically, means Paris Saint-Germain.