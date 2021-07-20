Manchester United Transfer News: Devils’ Offer For Varane And Trippier Rumours

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United continue getting ready for the new season as the new campaign is approaching slowly. There is still enough time to be done on the transfer market between now and the end of August, but with Jadon Sancho’s transfer confirmed, the Red Devils are eager to do more business as soon as possible. That would give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer more time with the full squad before the new season and there are now rumours that the Devils will make two big signings in this summer transfer window, alongside with Sancho’s which is already done.

So here is everything you need to know about these potential deals being mentioned.

Man United Preparing Offer For Varane

According to Spanish media’s reports from today, Manchester United are currently working on their first formal offer for Raphael Varane, the French centre-back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer really wants to sign and pair with Harry Maguire in defence. The same reports suggest Real Madrid would want to get 60 million euros for the player, while Man United would be offering 45 million euros plus five more million in bonuses. United’s position here is good in order to lower the asking price, due to the fact that Varane seems ready to leave if things turn out well and, more importantly, because his contract with the Spanish giants is expiring next summer. That means Real Madrid will have to sell him this year if they are to make some profit, but getting all 60 million euros for a centre-back in his final year of the contract might be a too big of a task. We also know Real Madrid just want to improve their financial situation in this post-COVID period and all of that could make them lower the price for Manchester United.

Solskjaer Wants Kieran Trippier

Man United have already signed an England international in Jadon Sancho, but now the club is interested in getting Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid as well. According to Samuel Luckhurst’s report on this matter, Solskjaer has received backing from the club for making a move for Trippier. The right-back has received glowing endorsements from Manchester United’s England internationals and now Trippier is believed to have asked about United during the England squad’s get-together this past March. Luckhurst also suggests that Trippier’s move to Man United will “probably” happen, as the player himself wants to join as well. Also, Atletico Madrid will have to sell him at some point and after a good EURO campaign, it might be an ideal timing for the Spanish champions as well. However, getting Trippier this early in the transfer window is not realistic and this move will probably take more time this summer…

Pereira Free To Leave

Andreas Pereira had spent his last season on loan at Lazio and after returning from Rome, the Brazilian is now free to leave the club if they receive an acceptable offer for the player. Pereira has a contract with Man United until June 2023 and with the current financial situation across European football, it might be more realistic for Pereira to go out on loan once again, as there were rumours Lazio might explore that option once again.