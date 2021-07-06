Manchester United Transfer News: Is De Gea Staying, Brandon Williams To Leave On Loan

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United keep doing their business in the transfer market. They have already struck a deal to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund to end a year-long wait for his arrival, but now there are reports suggesting Eduardo Camavinga might arrive from Rennes. Those reports are all fine and well, but what is happening at Old Trafford with potential departures? There are reports that United could get rid of some of the players to prevent this squad from getting bloated. So here are the latest transfer stories.

David De Gea – No Offers Yet

There has been a lot of talk over the past year about what David de Gea’s future might hold. Ever since the club confirmed Dean Henderson was not going to be loaned out anymore, rumours started spreading about who will be the number one goalkeeper and after a whole campaign of their roles being spread across the competitions, this summer seems like a really big one for De Gea. Accordong to ESPN, Man United are yet to receive any concrete interest in the Spanish goalkeeper and that is particularly important when we know United have signed Tom Heaton, have Dean Henderson at the club, as well as Lee Grant to make up the numbers.

With Henderson obviously going to stay, De Gea might be getting himself in a tricky situation if he is to stay at the club. Maybe he will feel a big challenge to improve and reclaim that spot in goal to be only for himself. But with a poor end to last season and not featuring at EURO 2020, it is no wonder clubs are not lining up for a player with shaky few seasons under the belt and huge wage demands. While we are at the subject of goalkeepers at Man United, there are good news coming out from the club camp. Dean Henderson has recovered from hsi hip injury and is set to play a full part in Man United’s pre-season.

Brandon Williams Set To Be Loaned Out

Man United have signed Alex Telles from Porto last summer in order to improve depth at left-back position. That increase in depth made two things hapen. First, Luke Shaw felt even more motivated to prove himself to everyone and now he is one of the most consistent left-backs in the world. The second thing is that with Telles now the backup option, Brandon Williams is now primarily just a right-back, not a player who features on both flanks. And with right-back position being so settled with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Williams could be on his way out. According to The Athletic, that is just what might happen now.

Southampton are interested in Man United full-back and they are confident they could get Williams on a season-long loan. The two clubs, according to reports, have held talks and good progress has been made. Now it is just for the two clubs to strike the deal in terms of the loan fee that will be paid to Man United. This could be a very important move for Williams, who might get a full season more playing time at a club that is carefully making their plans.