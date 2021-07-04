How Manchester United Players Fared During EURO 2020 Quarterfinals?

Embed from Getty Images

The European Championship is approaching its end. After more than three weeks of football, there are only three games left to play. However, there are still two teams which have Manchester United players as part of their squad and a Devil or two could still lift the big trophy on 11 July at Wembley. In the past two days, we had the chance to watch the quarterfinals and there was a lot of interesting matchups. We will start with the games where Man United had their players.

David De Gea’s Spaing Manage To Go Through

First up, on Friday it was Spain who became the first team to reach the semifinals, as they defeated Switzerland on penalties. David de Gea was not on the pitch in this game either, however, as it was Unai Simon who not only took that spot once again, but who also became Spain’s hero. Luis Enrique’s side had a lot of problems to get past Switzerland. They got the opener after an own goal and then Xherdan Shaqiri equalised. No goals were scored afterwards and it ended 1-1 after 120 minutes of football. It was turn for the penalty shoot-out and Simon saved two shots from Switzerland’s players, propelling Spain to the semis. It is great to see De Gea’s team go through, although it is not ideal seeing him not having a single minute played in this tournament.

Man United Devils Shine For England

And now the game we were all waiting about. England demolished Ukraine at Rome’s Olimpico 4-0 and Manchester United players really had great games. It was truly a night to remember. Harry Maguire started as the left centre-back in a regular back four, having Luke Shaw by his side at the full-back position. Marcus Rashford did not start, but he did come on after 65 minutes to replace Raheem Sterling on the left flank. And then there was Jadon Sancho, the player Man United agreed to sign on principle few days ago, who got his first start in this tournament.

Luke Shaw was one of the best players on the pitch, making two assists during his 65 minutes, before coming off to rest. He was brilliant, showing everyone that he has become the player everyone expected him to be when he was a teenager. Maguire was also rock solid for England, but he also managed to score his first goal at the tournament, which is one more than, say, Kylian Mbappe had. The other goals came through Harry Kane’s brace and Jordan Henderson.

While You Are Here

Two more games were played during the quarterfinals and both of them are important for Man United players and their national sides. De Gea’s Spain will meet Italy on Tuesday, who defeated Belgium 2-1 in a very interesting game. Romelu Lukaku scored from the spot in that game, but it was not enough for his team to make a comeback. On the other hand, Denmark are the team which will face England at Wembley on Wednesday. They won the quarterfinal against Czech Republic 2-1, with goals from Thomas Delaney and Kasper Dolberg coming inside the first half.