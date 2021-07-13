Manchester United News: Telles Offered To Italian Club, Maguire In Team Of The EURO 2020

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are in that special part of the year when the team is preparing for the new season, but the club are being mentioned in all possible kinds of news. Some of them are transfer news and these days, some of them are part of the wider subjects, such as the European Championship. Also, there is always the constant talk of the players Man United are signing or are thinking about signing. Let’s dig right in and see what is going on around the club these days.

Jadon Sancho Latest News

We have known for a while that Jadon Sancho is set to become new Manchester United player and that he will be joining from Borussia Dortmund. Even Man United announced they had a deal in principle with all the sides, but there were still the usual remaning things to be done after the European Championship. Now they are being done. Fabrizio Romano has reported that Man United and Dortmund have officially signed all the paperwork for Sancho. The Red Devils have also had the medical with the player today and now it is all about waiting for when the official announcement is going to come. That, too, we will have to wait, as Sancho is expected to be officially announced in the new Man United 2021-22 kit. That way, this saga is finally going to be completely over, with Sancho becoming the much needed and long awaited right winger for Man United.

Alex Telles Offered To Roma?

Interesting and somewhat peculiar news are coming out of Italy, where there are suggestions in the media that Manchester United left-back Alex Telles has been offered to Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma by an intermediary. Italian Calciomercato are suggesting that this move from an intermediary makes sense due to Leonardo Spinazzola’s long-term injury, which could take most of the upcoming season for him to recover after the injury he sustained at the Euros. That is also why it is suggested Roma would be only looking for a loan deal, rather than an outright purchase. Still, this seems unlikely to happen from Man United’s point of view, considering Telles is still an important player, even though just a back-up for Luke Shaw at left-back. In a long season, such a back-up is very well needed and thus seeing Telles depart for a year might be too much to expect.

Maguire In EURO 2020 Team Of The Tournament

Most of the continent is still talking about the European Championship which just recently ended, while in England many would like to forget the experience of the final loss. Still, there are some positive news at the least, as Manchester United’s Harry Maguire found himself in the team of the tournament of the EURO 2020. He was one of the three England internationals, with Kyle Walker and Raheem Sterling also part of the team. The team has five Italian players, with Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, Leonardo Bonucci the centre-back partner of Maguire’s and with Leonardo Spinazzola at left-back. Jorginho is in the middle of the park alongside Denmark’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Spain’s Pedri. Federico Chiesa is on the wing, opposite to Sterling, while former Man United striker Romelu Lukaku is spearheading the attack.