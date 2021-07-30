Manchester United News: Rashford To Undergo Surgery, No COVID Problems For The First Team

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United’s transfer business is getting more and more interesting this summer. We are approaching the end of July and there is one more month of the summer transfer window during which we could see plenty of things happen around Old Trafford. Jadon Sancho and Tom Heaton have arrived and Raphael Varane has made his farewell at Real Madrid ahead of his travel to Manchester next week. The French centre-back is the third signing this summer, but now there are players mentioned with a potential move away from the club.

Players such as Daniel James, Andreas Pereira, Brandon Williams and Axel Tuanzebe could all easily be on the move, while players like Nemanja Matic are waiting to see whether the club will sign more players in their position before making any moves. So, prepare for an interesting August, but before it arrives, we are to see what has been happening this Friday.

None COVID Positive In The First Team

Let’s start with the good news first. On Thursday, there was a report in the media saying there were up to nine positive COVID tests from Manchester United players and staff, but no further details were yet available. However, now the club has communicated in their statement that after further testing, they can confirm that there are no positive cases of COVID among the first team group. That is certainly great news for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his players, who will therefore continue preparing for the new campaign without problems and distractions. Certain players already have to quarantine after returning to the country, so that would be enough inconvenience for the team.

Rashford To Undergo Surgery

Marcus Rashford has met on Thursday with the manager, informing Solskjaer that he is eager to undergo a shoulder operation. Rashford has told Solskjaer that he really wants this surgery to go through, as he has had the injury since last November. The player had to manage it for the most part of the last season and even through the European Championships. Now it was confirmed that Rashford will go through with his surgery on his shoulder next week and that he is confident he will return to action in October. The only thing that here seems unreasonable is that Rashford had to prolong his surgery for so long after the Euros have already been done. There were almost 20 days since the Euro final before this final decision has been announced. Had Rashford been allowed to go through with the surgery at an earlier point, he would have had the chance to return to action even earlier during the upcoming season…

Latest Pogba Information

Paul Pogba is always interesting to the media during transfer windows and now the Sky have been talking about him. They claim Pogba can see a long-term future at Man United, but that it does not mean he will sign contract extension this summer. He is excited about the arrival of Sancho and Varane, but Sky report he knows that he will have more options if he just sits tight through the transfer window. He could sign a new deal with Man United during the season or he could see where the things are going and whether he should leave Old Trafford for the second time.