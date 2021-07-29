Manchester United News: Nine Members COVID Positive, Trippier Closer To Old Trafford

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are preparing for the new season which is getting closer and closer. The transfer window is in full swing and after the signatures of Jadon Sancho, Tom Heaton and Raphael Varane, it is becoming clearer that the Red Devils will now have to offload certain players in order to bring in the money necessary for other moves to materialise. But before we take a deeper dive in who could come and who could leave, there have been news which are not good for the Man United squad.

Man United Players & Staff COVID Positive

According to The Telegraph, there were up to nine Manchester United players and staff who have tested positive for coronavirus. These are not the news the club wanted to hear just weeks before the start of the new campaign, but if it already had to happen, then it is better to have happened now. There are no details about the exact number and the names of who tested positive, but we do know that they will have to self-isolate now before getting negative tests in the future and being able to return to the squad and training.

What Happens With Pereira?

There has been some talk of Lazio being interested in looking at getting Andreas Pereira from Manchester United once again, although that would have been on yet another loan deal. But now according to TNT Sports, Fenerbahce have contacted Manchester United in order to ask about the asking price for the Brazilian. Reportedly, the Devils have set the asking price at 25 million euros, which will probably scare off anyone wanting to sign the midfielder. Especially in the current market, it seems unrealistic any club will be ready to pay that much for him, and clubs like Fenerbahce and Lazio would definitely not be able to pay that much. But maybe a loan deal would have to be on the cards, as Pereira is far from the starting XI in this team. Or the club would have to lower their asking price to something more realistic in this current, post-COVID market where clubs are in greater financial troubles. Still, United would prefer selling the player considering they want to sign more players this summer.

Trippier Getting Closer

There are more and more reports suggesting Kieran Trippier will sign for Manchester United this summer, although that is expected to happen late into the transfer window. Samuel Luckhurst now says that the player himself expects that, especially as United have to offload certain players in order to raise cash before signing the England international. There are even reports of Trippier’s family relocating to Manchester, expecting the move to in late August. It will be interesting to see what moves United will now make in the market and who will leave, but also whether a new central midfielder will be brought in order to strengthen the spine of the squad. Whatever might be the case, it seems both United and Trippier are confident this deal will happen in this transfer window.