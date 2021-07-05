Manchester United News: Devils Go After Camavinga, Old Trafford At Full Capacity

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are getting ready for the next season. While we already know that the Red Devils will finally sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and that the deal was made in principle, it is time for the club to continue improving the squad. What seemed like an unrealistic thing – that United would heavily spend this summer on other players, not just Sancho – just six months ago, now it all seems to be going in such direction. Who knows, maybe all of that was helped by the riot Man United fans had made after the club made a wrong decision of trying to make a breakaway European Super League. That is why today we are looking at another player Man United could sign, as the media are increasingly reporting about it. It is Eduardo Camavinga.

Man United Continue Pushing For Camavinga

Manchester United are progressing in direct contacts to sign Eduardo Camavinga, according to Fabrizio Romano. The transfer market expert claims United have continued pushing for Camavinga ever since first reports of their interest were made. At United, Camavinga is seen as one of their long term targets and apparently, Rennes would be open to selling the young midfielder. The 18-year-old has only one year left on his contract, which expires on 30 June 2022 and as he is not going to sign a new one, Rennes really have to make a big transfer now. Romano suggests Rennes would be open to around 30 million euros for a player that has been much coveted and who already has a few games for France senior national team. One thing that might complicate matters is the fact Paris Saint Germain have also been interested in the player and there were reports claiming they would be the first option for the player himself.

However, with PSG signing players like Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Georginio Wijnaldum, it is tough to see PSG too invested in getting Camavinga this summer. That might open the path for Man United, who could become the only club that is truly pushing for the youngster. And there may lay their chance.

Old Trafford At Full Capacity

Great news for all Manchester United fans. Football stadiums in England are set to return to full capacity starting from 19 July! The UK government has announced plans to ease restrictions on social distancing and this means the first game at Old Trafford during the 2021/22 season will be played in front of the full crowd!

Man United’s first home game of the new Premier League campaign will be against Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United and Man United have already made a statement about the new regulations which are set to be implemented. The government plans for stadiums to operate at full capacity and we could finally see Old Trafford with over 70 thousand people for the first time since February 2020. Man United did not enjoy a great season during the COVID-19 pandemic, as their last campaign did not go great when playing at home. In front of a mostly empty stadium, United had won just nine out of 19 games at Old Trafford, drawing four and losing six times. Hopefully with fans on board, that will drastically improve in 2021/22.