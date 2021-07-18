Manchester United News: Devils Beat Derby, Club Rejects Telles Offer And More

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are getting ready for the new season and now they have even played their first friendly match during the pre-season. Unlike most of the previous years, this summer United will be staying in England due to coronavirus pandemic and will not be traveling all around the world. Rather than that, they have already faced a Championship side Derby County, but those are not the only news from today regarding Man United. There were also some news regarding the transfer window and the players who are inching closer to returning to full fitness and training with the team.

Man United Beat Derby County

Manchester United have defeated Derby County 2-1 at their Pride Park in the team’s first pre-season friendly match. The goals for Man United came from the youngsters – Tahith Chong scored the opener in the first half, before Facundo Pellistri doubled the lead in the second half. Colin Kazim-Richards was the one who made it 2-1 with 20 minutes before the final whistle, making it the final score. This was a decent match from a team that used a lot of players who are usually not the starters for Man United. Most players played 45 minutes each, changing the lineups at half-time, while the centre-back partnership of Axel Tuanzebe and Teden Mengi both played the first hour of the match. Obviously, this was not a match where we should take too much out of it, but it was good to see Jesse Lingard do well and even hit the crossbar, while Facundo Pellistri showed a really good performance when coming on at half-time. He also managed to score a lovely goal, when he rounded the keeper in a really calm fashion. The next friendly match comes six days from today, when United will play Queens Park Rangers.

Devils Reject Offer For Telles

There were talks of AS Roma and Inter Milan being interested in Alex Telles, as both clubs want to bring him in on a season-long loan. But until now those were just the rumours swirling around, as they usually do, but now Fabrizio Romano is revealing there was more than that. According to him, Manchester United already had to turn down a loan bid from Roma for Alex Telles, meaning the Serie A outfit were not kidding. However, this move does not make sense for Man United and probably it will all remain at this – the club rejecting similar bids without thinking too much about them.

Injured Players To Return

And finally some good news regarding certain Manchester United players. Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek have been injured for a while now and there are more details in regards to their situations. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that the French winger and Dutch midfielder will return to pre-season training in just over a week. Martial has been injured since the March international break, while Van de Beek’s injury is more recent, due to which he had to miss out on playing at the European Championship as well.