Jadon Sancho To Manchester United: Everything You Need To Know

Embed from Getty Images

“Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of Jadon Sancho. The signing is subject to contractual terms and a medical, which will be completed after Jadon’s involvement in the UEFA European Championship.” That is how Manchester United have announced the arrival of the new signing on their official website this Thursday, finally confirming what we have been waiting for what felt like eternity – Jadon Sancho will play at Old Trafford next season. That is why here is everything we know and everything you need to know about his transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Man United.

How Much Man United Paid For Sancho?

According to various reports, the transfer fee paid for Sancho differs every so slightly. Some report that Manchester United will pay 73 million pounds, which equates to 85 million euros. There were certain reports saying that there could more in add-ons, as the teal could rise for another 5 to 10 million euros, but there are also other who suggest Man United managed to get those add-ons out of the way when striking the deal with the Bundesliga outfit.

How Long Will Sancho’s Contract Be?

Last year, when Man United were trying to sign Sancho, there were reports in the media claiming the player and the club had struck a deal even though Dortmund still had their say and even then there was a five-year deal mentioned. Now, in the summer of 2021, it is believed Sancho will sign a five-year deal with Man United once the European Championship ends, with an option of a sixth year. That would mean he will have a contract with the Devils until at least June 2026, which is when he will still only be 26. That is a very important fact for Man United who could be getting themselves a player for the next decade. There are no reliable sources which could tell us at this point what will Sancho’s wages be when he arrives at Man United.

How Sancho Fared Since Swapping England For Germany?

Jadon Sancho left England on the last day of August 2017, when he was still just 17 years old, moving from Manchester City to Borussia Dortmund. The German side ended up paying just under eight million euros for him and had managed to snap up a brilliant talent. During his four years at the club, he managed to establish himself as one of the brightest European talents right now and no wonder Man United were trying to sign him since last summer.

His tally at Borussia Dortmund reads 137 matches in all competitions, 50 goals scored and 64 assists, an outrages output for a player who was between 17 and 21 when making all of those things happen. He has 21 Champions League appearances under his belt already, scoring five goals and assisting another six in the process. In the end, Man United got themselves a player who Borussia Dortmund were asking 120 million euros for and that was just this past October. Since then, Sancho did not have an ideal, but still very good season for Dortmund and also the Bundesliga outfit had their own financial troubles due to COVID-19 financial crisis. That is why Man United also managed to lower the transfer fee needed to land him…