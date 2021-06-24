Manchester United Players At EURO 2020: Part III

Embed from Getty Images

Here is how Manchester United players have done so far at the European Championship, looking specifically at the third round group stage matches.

Daniel James – Wales Lose But Go Through

This was never going to be an easy match for Wales, as they lost 1-0 to Italy in the final round of group stages. Daniel James played for 74 minutes, before Harry Wilson replaced him, as Wales lost to a better side which also had an extra man, after Ethan Ampadu’s straight red card. James was solid considering circumstances and Wales finish second in Group A.

Scott McTominay – Scotland End Their Tournament

Scotland knew coming into the match against Croatia that a win would see them go through to the round of 16, but that was ultimately never truly realistic. Croatia defeated them 3-1, with Scott McTominay playing full 90 minutes as the right of the three centre-backs. Scotland managed to equalise before half-time, but not much more than that. They ended the match with just 34 per cent of the ball possession and when they had it, they barely managed to do much with it. It is a tough blow for them, but in the end, they were the weakest side in this group.

Harry Maguire And Marcus Rashford – England Top The Group

In the same group, England won 1-0 against Czech Republic, meaning they finished top of Group D, ahead of Croatia, with the Czechs going through as the third-placed team, considering they have four points. Harry Maguire played full 90 minutes aongside John Stones in a regular four-man denfece, letting the opponents make just one shot on target. Another Man United player featured, as Marcus Rashford came on after 67 minutes to replace Raheem Sterling. Also, Jadon Sancho – who is getting closer to Man United – finally got some minutes on the pitch, replacing Bukayo Saka after 84 minutes.

David De Gea – Goalkeeper Watches Spain Shine

We are all used to the fact David de Gea is Spain reserve goalkeeper and that was the case this time as well. Spain had to win and they did so, beating Slovakia 5-0, but ultimately failing to finish ahead of Sweden. This means a tougher draw for them, as the Spainards will have to play Croatia in the round of 16.

Victor Lindelof – Sweden Barely Top The Group

While Spain were beating Slovakia, Sweden had a lot of trouble beating Poland 3-2. It was a match in which the Swedes had a 2-0 lead, before Robert Lewandowski’s break gave Poland final 10 minutes for them to try and make a complete turnaround. But Poland ultimately finished their tournament with a 3-2 loss in which Victor Lindelof did well enough for the 90 minutes he had spent on the pitch.

Bruno Fernandes – Portugal Keep France At Bay

This final match we are taking a look at had featured three Man United players. Two of them were playing for Portugal, as Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot both came on in the second half to try and help European champions in their quest for win. In the end it finished 2-2, with both Portugal and France going through. Fernandes did not start this time after poor performances earlier in the tournament, and he replaced Bernardo Silva with 20 minutes to go. Dalot came on instead of Nelson Semedo at right back, once he got injured after 79 minutes of play.

Paul Pogba – France Top The Group Of Death

France are the team which finish Group F top of the pile, ahead of Portugal and Germany, with Hungary exiting the tournament. Paul Pogba’s performance in this match was a really good one, which could not be said of the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Corentin Tolisso. Pogba made an assist for Karim Benzema, he added three more key passes and created two big chances. He also made a shot on target, which is why he was the best France player alongside Benzema.