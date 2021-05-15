Manchester United vs Fulham – Match Preview & Predicted Outcome

Embed from Getty Images

Finally some rest for Manchester United. The Red Devils have played four matches between the last two Thursdays, losing three of those four matches during the run. But now the team is finally getting at least a little bit of air to breathe, as their next opponent comes on Monday. Manchester United will be hosting the relegated Fulham at Old Trafford, in a match that will perfectly suit the Red Devils in their quest of finally snapping up the second place in the Premier League. It will also be the first of their last three matches this season, as Wolverhampton Wandereres and the Europa League final against Villarreal will follow. Here is what you need to know about this upcoming match against the Cottagers.

Team News

In terms of squad options, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have more problems than Scott Parker. Man United will not be only without Anthony Martial and Phil Jones, something we got used to in the past weeks, but also without Harry Maguire and Daniel James. Fulham will be without Terence Kongolo who has had a knee injury hinder him, while Tom Cairney has the same issues himself. Everyone else will be able to play on Monday night.

Form Guide

Man United’s form has not been ideal and how could it have been when their run of matches was so chaotic and exhausting. The finish of the Premier League campaign is not so crucial at this stage, as Man United are close to securing the second place in the league and there is far more pressing question now – will they win the Europa League. Despite losing three of the four matches in those seven days, Man United still managed to score eight goals, although the 10 conceded were the real problem.

Fulham, on the other hand, are in a much bigger problem. Scott Parker’s side has already been relegated back to the Championship, failing to remain in this division once more after their relegation few years back. Fulham’s form is so terrible that their last win came back at the start of March and they even managed to beat Liverpool at Anfield in that game. Since then, they have won a solitary point in eight games. They lost to Man City, Leeds, Aston Villa and Wolves, before getting a 1-1 draw at the Emirates against Arsenal. Losses to Chelsea, Burnley and Southampton afterwards have shown Fulham are 11 points behind 17-placed Brighton with two games until the end of the campaign…

Match Prediction

Manchester United should win this one comfortably, with a difference of two or more goals. We still do not know how much will Solskjaer rotate or whether he will save that for Wolves, since that game will come three days before the Europa League final. Whatever might be the case, United are a far better team, they are playing a side that just want this season to get over and it is hard seeing a bigger pushback from them at Old Trafford. Nevertheless, Man United should still be careful and get the job done properly.