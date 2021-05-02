Manchester United Transfer Rumours: Keane Urging Devils To Act, Fiorentina Striker Is Getting Pricey

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are getting closer to that time of the year when all of their fans are interested to see how the club will act on the transfer market and what kind of changes they will want to make within the squad. One thing is for sure – the Devils have made some good strides this season, especially now that they lookas if they are going to finish only behind Manchester City in the Premier League, but there is still a need for bigger squad, more consistency and some obvious holes in the squad to be filled.

So here are some of the news around Man United regarding their moves in the transfer market these past few days.

Roy Keane Wants Two Players At Man United

Roy Keane is one of the big legends of Man United who wants to see the club return to the absolute top level of European football and to get there, big arrivals are necessary. Former Man United captain believes for that to happen, the club should look towards two players this summer – Harry Kane and Jack Grealish.

Keane has said for Sky Sports that he feels two or three top players are necessary for this team to be challenging Man City, one of them being a world-class striker, a midfielder and even a centre-back. He pointed to Kane and Grealish as the two Englishmen United should target, saying that the Spurs striker should be signed whatever it costs. Kane is turning 28 this year and is entering his peak years and it also feels as if this is the ideal timing for getting him.

On the other hand, Grealish is Keane’s favourite as well, because he is courageous on the pitch and proactive in making things happen. How realistic would it be for Man United to buy two English stars from two Premier League clubs is tough to predict, but they should definitely be explored as options.

Keane Says Cavani Should Not Stay

Another message from Roy Keane is that Edinson Cavani should not get a new deal at Man United, not because he is not good enough of a player, but that it might derail United’s plans in returning to the very top. Keane said that if he stays, the club might find that an easy way out and deciding not to sign another striker, because they will be feeling there is no need to that. And according to Keane, if United are going to hang onto a 34-year-old striker, they can forget about trying to win the title.

Dusan Vlahovic’s Price Is Increasing Quickly

One of the players linked with Man United in Italian media is Dusan Vlahovic. The 21-year-old Serbian striker who plays for Fiorentina is having a brilliant season at a struggling side. He has already been getting close to scoring 20 Serie A goals this campaign, an astonishing feat in such a league for such a young player, who mane have compared to Zlatan Ibrahimovic in some regards, just with less ego. Fiorentina might really struggle to keep him at the club and they will want to get around 60 million euros for Vlahovic. It is hard seeing Man United go after him, but his situation should be monitored, just in case.