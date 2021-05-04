Manchester United Transfer News: Williams Being Targeted, Devils Want Former Player?

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United were not in action on Sunday against Liverpool due to fan protests resulting in postponement of the match, but despite that, we can be pretty certain the Red Devils will finish the current campaign in second place of the Premier League standings. With the season slowly coming to a close, Man United are getting closer to yet another summer full of action off the pitch, as the club will be looking to make moves in the transfer market.

While we do not know how eager the Glazer family will be to spend this year, especially after these recent fan protests, we do know that the club needs to make certain changes around to squad to make it better. Also, numerous media outlets are suggesting which moves in or out of Old Trafford might happen and here are their rumours.

Man United To Go After Sam Johnstone?

It camos as a surprise but certain media outlets are suggesting Manchester United are ready to enter the race to sign former academy starlet Sam Johnstone. This comes as the result of the possible departure of David de Gea and the expected departures of Sergio Romero and Lee Grant. According to ESPN, the 28-year-old West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper is on the radars of two other Premier League clubs – West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur – but now there are suggestions that Man United are following him as well.

Now that West Brom are looking set to return to the Championship, Johnstone’s performances have been of good enough quality to warrant him a Premier League stay. Johnstone has impressed for the Baggies and Man United are being mentioned as a club which could sign him to make him the replacement for Dean Henderson, should he stay Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s number one choice between the sticks.

What Will Happen With De Gea?

That is where we come to David de Gea. It remains unknown who will be Man United’s first choice goalkeeper next season and now ESPN are reporting that the Spain international will be definitely leaving Old Trafford if he is to remain the second-choice goalkeeper. De Gea has lost his place as team’s first-choice keeper as that role became Dean Henderson’s and the fact he has not played a Premier League match since the end of February could be a reason for De Gea to maybe even start thinking about his departure.

Brandon Williams Has His Admirers

And finally, there was some talk about Brandon Williams in the media recently. Norwich City have earned their promotion to the Premier League and now they are looking towards signing Williams from Man United. The Sun are suggesting Williams could be their target in order to bolster the squad, but other Premier League teams are also looking at United’s defender. West Ham and Southampton are reportedly also keen on the 20-year-old, who is now far from the starting lineup at Old Trafford, with both full-backs Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw performing at a really high level.