Manchester United 2-4 Liverpool: Four Things We Learned

Manchester United always knew the run of four games in the span of just seven days were going to be really tough and that proved to be the case, as the Red Devils have lost their second match in the span of about 48 hours.

Unlike against Leicester, this time the strongest Man United team was on display against Liverpool, as the until recently reigning champions won 4-2 at Old Trafford. It actually all started well for United, getting the lead after just 10 minutes, when Bruno Fernandes scored.

However, Liverpool needed just over 15 minutes of play at the end of the first half and start of the second one to score three times – through Diogo Jota and twice through Roberto Firmino. Marcus Rashford pulled one back, but Mohamed Salah rounded things off in the last minutes of the game. Here is everything you need to know about this match.

Liverpool Show Man United’s Defensive Worries

Manchester United knew this Liverpool side has had plenty of issues this season, but it failed to get the most out of their flaws, as Jurgen Klopp’s side actually managed to make the most out of United’s frailties. All front three of Liverpool’s players scored on the night, getting the most out of a far from ideal partnership of Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof. If anything, their troubling performances against Liverpool have come at the perfect time, to show the club just how much this team needs to improve options at centre-back. Depth is needed.

Solskjaer Fails To See The Chance In Trent

This was a game made for Marcus Rashford to start at left wing, to try and get the most out of his qualities, but also to maximise the space for Trent Alexander-Arnold to make mistakes. We know how much Alexander-Arnold can struggle defensively and Rashford himself has shown us that. But Solskjaer had to opt for Paul Pogba on the left wing, as Mason Greenwood started two games in the span of 48 hours. That not only made it easier for Trent defensively, but also gave Alexander-Arnold the space to attack, as Pogba failed to be defensively responsible and track back more often.

Henderson’s Good And Bad

Dean Henderson has been the number one goalkeeper in recent months, playing in the Premier League regularly. This game was not his best choice to show the manager he should remain. This reminded us of some of David de Gea’s performances in recent years, as we had the chance to see both the good and the bad. Henderson had some good moments making vital saves, but he also spilled one shot he was supposed to deal with better. That shot ended up being Liverpool’s third goal.

Liverpool In The Running For Champions League Football

This was a much needed win for Liverpool, as Klopp’s side is trying to salvage the season in the run-in. They have said their goodbyes to retaining the title almost six months ago, but they are still trying to finish in top four. Now, they are four points behind Chelsea and five behind Leicester, with a game in hand. That could mean a really interesting end to the campaign in regards of the third and fourth place in the Premier League standings.