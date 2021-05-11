Manchester United 1-2 Leicester City: Three Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have managed to win on Sunday, but not on Tuesday as well, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made 10 changes to the starting lineup. The Red Devils have lost to Leicester City for the second time this year, this time 2-1, making it official that Manchester city are the new Premier League champions. Things did not start well for a heavily rotated starting 11 as Luke Thomas scored following a Youri Tielemans assist to make it 1-0 Leicester after just 10 minutes of play.

Mason Greenwood made sure with a lovely finish following a dribble to make it 1-1 just five minutes later, but more than that, the Devils could not have done. Caglar Soyuncu scored the winning goal for the Foxes after 66 minutes, to seal a hugely important win for Brendan Rodgers’ side, in their quest for Champions League football. Here is what we learned from this match.

Greenwood Keeps On Shining

There was just over 48 hours between the end of the match against Aston Villa and the start of the next game against Leicester, but Mason Greenwood was once more in the starting lineup. This time he had a more of a senior role than last time, playing as the sole striker and leading the team.

And he enjoyed it, as he managed to score another goal. His lovely short run after an Amad Diallo assist made it eight goals for him in his last 11 games, showing that he is making big strides in this team. Still just 19, Greenwood has made his 33rd start this season and his confidence seems to be growing. Despite him beeing around the same age as Diallo and Elanga who started the game on the two wings, it did not feel like that, considering just how much experience Greenwood already has for his age and the way he led the team forward.

Leicester Make Most Of United’s Schedule

We knew Man United’s run of four games in just seven days is going to be exhausting and many have suspected Solskjaer was to heavily rotate in one of the games. And expectedly, that came against Leicester, with the match against Liverpool being just two days later.

And Leicester took the chance that was on offer. Brendan Rodgers’ side was in need of points now that their place in top four is shaking and they earned points that could propel them closer to Champions League. Leicester now have eight points over West Ham with and nine points more than Liverpool with the two sides still to play one and two matches more than the Foxes respectively.

Man United Prove Their Rotation Is Far From Great

This was a match in which we have seen players we have not seen start for a while. Tuanzebe and Bailly partnered in central defence, Brandon Williams got his chance at right-back, while Donny van de Beek played in an usual role for him, in a double pivot in central midfield. Also Juan Mata was in Bruno Fernandes’ role. And it is not just that the team lost, but this 11 have shown that there is a serious lack of depth in this team ahead of next season. That is something Solskjaer and the board should work on during the summer. There are interesting prospects in this team, there is potential, but Man United will need to have more quality both in their starting lineup and especially on the bench, if they are to get closer to Man City.