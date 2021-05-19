Manchester United 1-1 Fulham: Three Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have played their first match at Old Trafford in front of the fans for the first time since COVID-19 pandemic arrived in the United Kingdom, but they did not manage to give them something more to cheer about, as the Red Devils failed to beat an already relegated side. Man United drew 1-1 against Fulham in what was this team’s final match at Old Trafford this season, considering the Premier League ending match will be at Wolves’ Molineaux and the Europa League final will be held in Gdansk in Poland.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side actually started quite well, as Edinson Cavani scored a wonder goal from 40 yards out, just quarter of an hour into the game. That should have been a great chance for the Devils to go out and have an easy game throughout, to beat comfortably the team that for a while does not have anything to play for. In the end, that did not happen, as Fulham equalised through Joe Bryan with 15 minutes to go, following VAR’s confirmation of it being valid.

Cavani’s Wondergoal The Main Talking Point

It is far from surprising that the main talking point after this match is that brilliant goal Edinson Cavani scored. The Uruguayan striker scored a spectacular goal, making the first goal Man United fans have seen live for over a year look like a true masterpiece. It was also a goal that will definitely prompt Man United to feel good about keeping Cavani for another year at the club and hopefully he will be able to replicate his recent performances over the next 12 months.

Who Is The First Choice Goalkeeper?

One thing from this match is there for us to actually keep asking questions about. Who is Man United’s first choice goalkeeper. David de Gea returned to Premier League action after long absence and Dean Henderson was this time left out. Does this mean De Gea is now again becoming the first choice goalkeeper? It remains to be seen and the two matches left this season might not even offer us some genuine answers. In case his future at Man United might be coming to a close, this could have been De Gea’s final match in front of Man United fans…

United Finish Second, But Not Far Off Others

Manchester United are now certain they will not be able to finish in any other position than in second place, meaning they are now officially the runners-up of the Premier League 2020-21 campaign. However nice it might be that Man City were the only team better than United this season, the story is not as pretty as that would suggest. Solskjaer’s team has made some progress this season, but it should be noted other teams regressed, mainly Liverpool and there is also the fact them and Chelsea are not that much behind. Next season will be a big test to see can United actually challenge for the title, because Chelsea and Liverpool are the teams that definitely will try to do so and this season these two sides could end up the campaign with a point and two points deficit over United respectively.