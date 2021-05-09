CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Aston Villa

Manchester United are ready for more action, as they finish their week at Aston Villa. To make that end of the wekeend successful, they will try with this starting eleven Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has chosen. Dean Henderson is back in goal in Premier League, with the usual back four of Wan-Bissaka and Shaw flanking Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire. Fred and Scott McTominay are once more taking up their usual roles in central midfield.

Paul Pogba once again gets to play on the left wing, Mason Greenwood will be on the right, while Bruno Fernandes will be behind Marcus Rashford. This means Edinson Cavani gets a bit of a breather.