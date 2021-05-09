Aston Villa 1-3 Manchester United: Four Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United get back to winning! After their harmless 3-2 loss in Rome against Roma in the second leg of the Europa League semifinal, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team has continued a congested run of matches with a Sunday win. Man United have defeated Aston Villa 3-1, quite comfortably in the end, after a second-half comeback.

The hosts opened the scoring midway through the first half, when Bertrand Traore got himself on the scoresheet, but United knew how to strike back. Bruno Fernandes equalised from the spot early into the second half, before Mason Greenwood completed the turnaroud four minutes later. Edinson Cavani finished things off with a late goal to confirm the victory for Man United.

Man United Shine In Second Half… Again

As you can already see, this was yet another match this season where Man United have went out of Old Trafford and had a great comeback. The Devils were not the sharpest in the first 45 minutes and after going behind, things were once more far from over. They needed just 11 minutes into the second half to make 1-0 into 1-2 on the scoreboard. We are now in double-digits with matches United have managed to win in this fashion this season, showing great character after a not so great start.

Mason Greenwood Is A Star

Solskjaer even managed to give some rest to Edinson Cavani who came on after 65 minutes and it was Mason Greenwood who gave way for the Uruguayan striker. But Greenwood’s time on the pitch was very well spent. Not only was this another match in which he managed to score, it was the lack of context around him that is often what should be mentioned. This was his 32nd start for United this season, at the age of 19. He is far from reaching his full potential yet and we have already seen numerous great appearances, including this one when he scored his 12th of the campaign.

Villa Miss Grealish

We knew even before the game this was not going to be easy for Dean Smith’s side considering they were without their star player Jack Grealish. The cultured playmaker was often linked with a move to Man United, but this time was missing due to injury. Villa really could have done with him on the pitch, as Anwar El Ghazi and Ollie Watkins struggled without his incisive passes, while Ross Barkley was only able to operate in a more dynamic, but less creative role in his place.

Man United Delay City’s Celebrations

It may be a question of time when Manchester City will win their Premier League title, but that will not be today. Man United’s win delay celebrations in the blue half of the city, with a win that brings them to 10 points behind the leaders, with four more games to play. City’s title celebrations could come already next week, but with three games for Pep Guardiola’s side to play, they were not able to win the title as early as they did in some of their past campaigns.