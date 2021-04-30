Manchester United vs Liverpool – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have done brilliantly well in their Europa League semi-final first leg match against AS Roma and are now ready for another big challenge. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side has defeated the Serie A side 6-2, ultimately ending their hopes of reaching a European final. Now, it is time for the Red Devils to turn their attention to Liverpool. Here is everything you need to know before the Sunday match.

Team News

Looking at Man United, there should be no negative surprises in terms of the available players. Only two squad members are out of this game and they have already been for a while. Anthony Martial and Phil Jones have their knee injuries and it remains unknown when they will return to action.

As far as Liverpool are concerned, such a clean bill of health is a dream for them this season. Their injuries are hard to even count. Jordan Henderson has groin problems and should be out until mid-May, Joel Matip has his ankle injured and his season is over. The same can be said of Virgil van Dijk who has injured his knee, with Joe Gomez having the same problem. Phillips has issues with hamstring and will sit this one out, while Divock Origi’s muscle problems will keep him out as well. And finally, young goalkeeper Kelleher will not be in squad either, as he has abdominal issues.

Form Guide

Manchester United are in great form. Those wins against Spurs, Granada and Burnley were stopped by a pretty harmless 0-0 draw against Leeds, but it was also followed by a brilliant win against Roma. The Red Devils have defeated the Italian outfit 6-2 in the first leg of Europa League semi-final. This means Solskjaer’s team is pretty much already in the final and they will be unballasted going into this huge clash against their big rival they have already defeated this season in the FA Cup.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have not been in great form. In fact, this whole season has been a bad one for them and it is a question whether they will actually play European football next season. Jurgen Klopp’s side has drawn their last three matches in all competitions and have just two wins in their last six games. They defeated Arsenal in London at the start of April, but then lost the first Champions League quarter-final leg 3-1 at Real Madrid. They did beat Aston Villa, but ever since, they are still without a victory. A 0-0 draw against Real Madrid meant exit from the Champions League, while 1-1 draws against Leeds and Newcastle mean Liverpool are now in seventh place, clinging on to their fight for European football next season.

Predicted Outcome

It is a hard one to predict, as the matches between these two teams always produce something new, despite the form of the two sides. Considering Solskjaer’s side is in better form and shape and also has less problems with picking the squad, Manchester United should win this one just narrowly, possibly 1-0.