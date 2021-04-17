Manchester United vs Burnley – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are through to the Europa League semifinals, but before they get to play Roma, it is time for this team to start thinking about the Premier League again. Burnley will be in town on Sunday and the Devils should inch themselves closer to securing the second place in the league.

Team News

Man United will be without Phil Jones and Anthony Martial, who are long-term injured, and it seems that the Frenchman might miss out the entirety of the season’s remainder. Also, Eric Bailly also has injury concerns and it looks like he will miss out this one as well. On the other hand, things are getting better. Rashford was rested against Granada as he had fitness concerns and he should start this time, while the trio of Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay should return into team after being suspended for the Europa League quarterfinal second leg match on Thursday. Also, Dean Henderson should be once more in goal, as it seems that his and De Gea’s roles in the team have changed.

Burnley, on the other hand, could be without Nick Pope whose fitness problems are causing them headaches. Ashley Barnes, Kevin Long and Robbie Brady will all miss out, though it remains to be seen what will happen with Dwight McNeil, who is doubtful due to a knock.

Form Guide

Manchester United’s form is improving. After that 3-1 defeat to Leicester City in the FA Cup and after the international break which followed, the Devils have come back to win the next four matches. Two of them were 2-0 wins over Granada which put United closer to winning some silverware at last, but the other two were also tricky league victories. The 2-1 defeat of Brighton was as tough as it was expected, while the 3-1 win over Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham was especially sweet. United are getting closer to securing the second place in the league and a win against Burnley would make them considerably closer to that goal.

Burnley are far from the ideal form. Sean Dyche’s side had had a period back in December and January when they were regularly winning matches and just sporadically losing them, but in the past two months, things have been very different. Burnley have won just one match since mid-February and just two in last 13 games, which is a stretch which runs through 31 January.

In that timeframe, they have defeated Crystal Palace 3-0 and Everton 2-1, both times away from home. That is also why the Clarets have dropped all the way to 16th place. Despite being close to relegation places, they are still pretty safe, considering 18th-placed Fulham are trailing seven points and have already played one match more than Burnley. In their two most recent matches, Burnley have scored, but lost: 3-2 away against Southampton and 2-1 at home to Newcastle.

Predicted Outcome

Manchester United should win this one without many problems. The squad will be almost complete, the team’s form seems to be on the rise and Burnley have been far from great form in recent months. All of that put together with the fact the match is played at Old Trafford, Ole Gunnar Solslkjaer’s side should get a win similar to that of couple of days ago against Granada.