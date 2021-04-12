Manchester United Transfer Rumours: Could Devils Sign Harry Kane?

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are slowly preparing for another summer transfer window and Man United fans are slowly hoping that this summer will not bring more frustration at the lack of proper signings. Several players are being linked with the move away from the club, most prominently Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan’s one-year deal is approaching its end and the striker still does not know whether he should stay or go. But that brings further questions at Old Trafford.

Should Cavani decide that he wants a move out of the club, although he had shown against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday just how good of a player he still is despite his age, what should Man United do? Bring Harry Kane? Well, that is not unreasonable.

Bringing Harry Kane – Possible Or Not?

It is hard to say straight away whether Man United would be ready to pay as much as Tottenham could ask for their star player, but it is an interesting talking point. Roy Keane has said recently that Kane must be thinking that he could come to Old Trafford, seeing the team make progress over the past 12 months. Keane believes Kane would be sure he would be the top star player in United’s squad, also stating that the trophies would follow his arrival at Old Trafford.

But how realistic is that? It seems right now that the finances would be the only real issue, because there are several things suggesting Kane could be on the move. With United’s win at Spurs on Sunday, it became clear Tottenham will not be playing in the Champions League next season. Kane is now approaching his 28th birthday and although he has signed a contract with them until 2024, that contract extension was signed back in late 2016.

Who Would Want To Sign Kane This Summer?

Things have changed since and considering Kane’s brilliant season – 19 goals and 13 assists in the Premier League alone – he would be approaching peak years of his career at a club that seems going backwards under Jose Mourinho.

Looking at clubs that could sign Kane, he would probably have to look to England and seeing Kane in any of the top Premier League teams is not that easy – apart from United. Liverpool are a different kind of side and do not have so much money, Man City could be interested but how much would Pep Guardiola really push for singing him? And looking abroad, Real Madrid seem to have other targets, while all the other big clubs are also not really paying much attention to him.

That leaves us with Man United. Their finances would not be ideal either, but with players like Jesse Lingard, Diogo Dalot and others performing well on loans, they could raise some bonus cash in order to free up funds. That would also mean Edinson Cavani’s stay at Old Trafford would have to be over, but then again, Man United need to start building for the future. As far as Cavani has been useful, he could offer one more season like this one at most. Harry Kane could lead the team to trophies.

But if United really go after Kane and sign him, then do not expect much investment elsewhere. And we know how much United need it at positions like right wing, central midfield and central defence…