Manchester United Transfer Rumours: A Serbian Centre-Back And Wayne Rooney Agreement

April is here and transfer rumours are already finding more and more space in the media. The summer transfer window will be here before we know it and we are interested to see what the media are actually writing about the Devils and their potential businesses. Man United are always part of many made up stories which do not have much in common with reality, so let’s see how realistic some of the reports have been and how some of the potential moves would actually be logical from Man United’s point of view.

Nikola Milenkovic To Solve Defensive Woes

Manchester United are known to still have defensive problems and their current options at centre-back are not ideal. Eric Bailly is a good player the team can never completely rely on due to the multitude of his injuries, while Victor Lindelof is prone to going from great to not-so-great at any given part of the campaign. Another centre-back in the team has been mentioned as an idea for quite some time and Nikola Milenkovic has been mentioned in that conversation a lot of times.

The Serbian centre-back is something Man United fans will always think will work out well, considering Nemanja Vidic’s time at the club, but what about Milenkovic? Duncan Castles spoke on his podcast The Transfer Window, saying Man Untied and Milenkovic have already started their discussions. Milenkovic is playing for Fiorentina and is 23 years old.

Castles said Man United believe they could land him for just 10 million euros, which does not sound right, despite the fact Milenkovic will be entering his final year of the contract. Fiorentina will definitely want considerably more than the figure mentioned above. Milenkovic’s potential is great, he is a calm player who still has a lot of space for growth and improvement. He played at the World Cup at the age of 20 and did well and has since been a regular feature in Fiorentina’s team, often playing as a right centre-back in a back three.

Wayne Rooney Getting A Player From Man United Once Again

Apart from the usual rumours of who are the players Man United are looking to buy, there are also the players who could leave the club in the summer. One of them is Teden Mengi, the versatile defender who joined Derby County on loan during the last January transfer window. The 18-year-old has obviously done well enough for the Rams, as their boss Wayne Rooney has suggested he would like to see Mengi at Derby next season as well.

Everything happened when Rooney spoke to The Athletic reporter Ryan Conway. He suggested there is a kind of an agreement between Rooney and Man United that Teden Mengi could stay at Derby for another season. He has made five Championship starts for Derby since joining in January and Mengi is obviously giving Rooney more options in defence. Teden played as a right-back on his debut, but has since also been part of a back three, playing as the middle of the three centre-backs.

Rooney ultimately said “It’s on the player now” in regards to the decision about his loan next season. Ultimately, this meant United gave Derby a green light, letting the teenager stay at the Championship club to continue improving.