Manchester United Transfer News: Luke Shaw New Contract, One Player Set To Leave This Summer

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are slowly preparing for their Sunday match against Leeds United and while we are waiting the clash on Elland Road tomorrow, it is time for us to look at some of the transfer rumours swirling around. The end of the season is fast approaching and as that happens, there will be more and more talk of United’s future moves. Also, the fact that the European Super League has failed and that Ed Woodward has announced he will be leaving the club, there will be even more uncertainties over how the Devils might do their work this summer.

But before summer, here are some of the talking points in these few days according to media around England.

Luke Shaw Set To Sign New Contract

After being Man United’s most consistent performer over the course of the current season, Luke Shaw is set to get a new contract extension at the club. Deservedly so, the left-back is expected to be rewarded for his great performances with a new five-year deal, according to Daily Mail. This new deal should worth £190,000-a-week, meaning Shaw will be earning around £10m a season, making his contract worth £50m in total. That deal would see him set at the club until June 2026, which would mean he could be staying at Old Trafford for longer than a decade.

Shaw is currently earning £150,000 per week on deal with the contract ending in 2023, so the England international would be getting a deserved pay rise. This would not be good news for Alex Telles, the Brazilian left-back United have signed last summer. In fact, Shaw’s performances all season have not been good news for Telles’ playing time.

This new deal could mean Telles might even be tempted to leave Old Trafford at some point closer in the future, considering his chances would now be limited to playing when Shaw is being rested or when he is out due to injury. Hopefully those long-term injuries are now past Shaw and he will be able to continue to build on this season next year, showing just how much potential was not being used when he was either injured or deeply hurt during the Jose Mourinho era. With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he is clearly prospering.

Grant Set To Leave The Club

There has been a lot of talk throughout the season who is Man United’s number one goalkeeper, Dean Henderson or David de Gea. But in the meantime, United have had two more first team goalkeepers on the payroll, with Sergio Romero and Lee Grant still at the club. And it seems both of them might be leaving this summer. The Argentine has not been happy ever since it became clear he would be the third choice goalkeeper, while now it seems United have made a U-turn on Grant.

According to Daily Mail, Man United have withdrawn an offer they made to extend Lee Grant’s contract, after they were previously interested in doing so with the 38-year-old veteran. Now Grant will not want to stay at Old Trafford and he is expected to leave the club on a free transfer this summer.