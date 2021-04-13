Manchester United News: Devils To Buy A Club In Australia, Sancho Still On The Radar?

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have won their last weekend’s big clash against Tottenham Hotspur and it is now time for the players to focus again in Europa League. That should not be a big of a problem, considering Man United are in strong position to reach the last four of the competition, following a 2-0 win in Spain last Thursday. But before pay more attention to Granada and their arrival at Old Trafford two days from now, let’s see what is happening around the club and what kind of news are swirling around this team.

Man United Buying A Club In Australia?

Probably the most interesting news which came out of nowhere is the news that Man United are interested in buying a football club in Australia. Sydney Morning Herald are claiming that Man United have already made lengthy talks with the owner of the Central Coast Mariners, outfit playing in Australia’s A-League. The story goes that Man United would want to buy that club’s licence and rebrand the club into a Man United sister club.

Central Coast Mariners are in financial problems and there are reports claiming the Devils are willing to come and save them. Also, an important development would be that Untied would want to rebrand Mariners and move them from the Central Coast region to a more populated Sydney and its northern suburbs.

This would mean that a Manchester Derby would be also moved to Australia, condering Man City have purchased Melbourne Heart back in 2014 and made it Melbourne City. While City already have 10 clubs as part of their portfolio all around the world, this would be United’s first such move. When City purchased 100 per cent of Melbourne Heart back in the day for a total of around 10 million pounds, showing just how easy that could be for a club of Man United’s stature.

It would be interesting to see what could such a club actually bring to Man United in the long run…

Are Man United Going To Sign Jadon Sancho?

Yesterday, we looked into the possibility of Manchester United signing Harry Kane this summer as their statement signing, but now the stories about Jadon Sancho resurfaced. The Daily Mail have suggested that United have not given up on signing Sancho, claiming the club officials are still following him. But are they really to go after him?

There are some reasons why they will not. Sancho’s season has not been ideal and also there is the fact that United have spent around 46 million pounds on Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri, two youngsters who also play on the right side.

Man United are in desperate need in a first-choice right winger for quite some time now. Seeing Sancho join United seems even less realistic than it was last summer, but it is also fact that his price tag should be lower than last year’s 120 million euros. With the Devils in bad need to also sign a proper striker and a centre-back, it will be tough for the club to get great options in all three positions…