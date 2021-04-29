Manchester United 6-2 AS Roma: Four Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

What a performance from Manchester United! The Red Devils have done magnificently in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final, beating AS Roma 6-2 at Old Trafford. In a thrilling match with a team firing from all cylinders, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side has managed to get most of the job done already.

Man United defeated the Serie A outfit after coming back in the second half. And they did it in some style. Bruno Fernandes scored the opener after less than 10 minutes of play, but just over 20 minutes later, Roma already had the lead after Lorenzo Pellegrini and Edin Dzeko both scored.

But right from the off in the second half, Edinson Cavani started a rout. He scored another goal 15 minutes later to make it 3-2, before Bruno Fernandes Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood all managed to get on the scoresheet in the span of just 15 minutes, making it 6-2 for United.

Cavani Crucial For Clinical Display

After all that talk of whether Man United should really push hard for Edinson Cavani to stay for another year, the brilliant Uruguayan striker has shown what he means for this team. His clinical finishing was brilliant in this match again, as he managed to get on the scoresheet on two occasions.

He will be the man grabbing all the headlines and not just because of his goals, but also because of his other, often overlooked qualities which were on display at Old Trafford. His link-up play was brilliant, he managed to get a lovely assist for Bruno’s opener, showing his creativity as well. A complete striker United will want to get the most out of next season as well.

United Make Crucial Impact Early On

Man United managed to get the most out of those early starts in both halves. United were clinical when Fernandes scored the opener, but more importantly, they were not getting nervous when they were behind at half-time. Just three minutes into second half, Cavani scored after Bruno assisted him, ultimately breaking Roma’s spirit before scoring a handful of goals.

Unusual Injury Woes For Roma

Sure, all of that was also helped by the fact Roma had had some big issues in this match. Just five minutes into the game, Jordan Veretout had to limp off, with Gonzalo Villar replacing him unexpectedly. That surprised Roma, but when Lopez and Spinazzola both had to come off in the next half hour, it became obvious Roma’s team was much weaker. Mirante and Peres came on, Roma did score twice in the process, once from the spot, but ultimately, United stuck to their guns during second half, waiting for their right chances. Solskjaer’s decision not to make changes before 75th minute proved to be important as well.

Man United Can Smell The Final

And that leaves Man United with one foot in the final. After getting a four-goal lead, Solskjaer was cautios after the game, saying United conceded two goals way too easily. That is correct, but it is truly hard seeing Roma pull of ‘a Barcelona’ in the second leg, similarly to how they have managed to get past the Spanish giants in Champions League few years back. Man United will have a big cushion in the second leg and it is now up to Villarreal and Arsenal to decide who will reach the grand finale.