Manchester United 3-1 Burnley: Four Things We Learned

Manchester United have done what they were supposed to do – the Red Devils have defeated Burnley 3-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, with goals from Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani to neutralise James Tarkowski’s header which brought the equaliser early into the second half.

Here are the four things we learned from this game.

Greenwood Hits The Ground Running

Mason Greenwood is getting better and better. Man United’s youngster was the main ‘culprit’ for another Devils’ win, as he scored his second brace of the season. Greenwood started as the lone striker and his first half was not ideal, as he was not getting much service and he also squandered one decent chance set up by Marcus Rashford.

But in the second half he was constantly there where he was supposed to be. He scored the opener after Bruno Fernandes’ cheeky dummy which made it easy for Greenwood to put the ball in the net. Ever since that, he was a threat throughout, making things happen not only for himself but for others as well. His second goal came when he cut inside and showed his finishing skills that were so often praised since he joined United’s first-team.

Rashford Needs Rest

Marcus Rashford ended the game with an assist, he also had a couple of really good moves, he was creating chances in the second half when Burnley’s quality of defending dropped, but overall, it was once again a case of him needing rest. Rashford has been having smaller injury issues for a while now and United have tried to get the most out of him while nursing the problem in between the games. But maybe now would be ideal time to rest the Englishman a little bit, especially if he is to start playing matches at right wing again.

Burnley Will Be Fine

Burnley have been known as a side that often knew how to leave Old Trafford undefeated, with points in the bag. This year it was not to be, which after Newcastle’s win against West Ham meant the Clarets are now just above the relegation zone with six games to go. However, Sean Dyche’s side should be fine. Fulham are six points behind Burnley in relegation zone, but Fulham have also played 33 games already. This has not been an ideal season for Burnley, but staying in the Premier League has always been their primary goal anyway. It seems they are here to stay and another year in top flight is really close.

Man United Get Closer To City

Ultimately, this win has brought Man United closer to league leaders Manchester City. The gap between the two sides is now eight points with six games to go and it is a nicer look at the standings, knowing that the Devils are now closer to the first rather than the third place. But the talk about the title should about end there. There will be no real title race, as Man City will simply not have enough time to ruin their campaign. Man United would need to win nine points more than City with just 18 of them to play for, meaning City would win the title with just three wins and a draw between now and the end of the season.