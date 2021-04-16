Manchester United 2-0 Granada: Four Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are into the Europa League semifinals! After a 2-0 win against Granada in Spain last Thursday, the match at Old Trafford brought us the same result for the Red Devils, who are now through to the last four. Everything started in perfect fashion, with Edinson Cavani scoring the opener early on, just to let Granada know that they will not have anything to hope for in this one. Just before the end of the game, Granada scored an own goal which sealed the result for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

With United now in the semifinals, being just three games away from silverware, here is everything you need to know about this game, before new challenges in this competition arive.

Man United Win The Way They Should

It was not just last night’s match, it was the whole two-legged clash with Granada. Man United have won it the way they should when they meet a side like Granada. No disrespect to this amazing side which managed to reach the quarterfinals in their first ever European campaign, going further than Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur, but it was clear throughout the 180 minutes of football that United were a clearly better side. And they did not mess about knowing that – they did they job without any problem and without spending too much energy.

Cavani Is In Form Again

There was not a single point in these two matches when United fans had to worry and the reason for that in the second leg was Edinson Cavani. He was shining bright against Spurs last weekend, scoring a beatiful diving header in a 3-1 win and now he opened the scoring after just six minutes. He struck a lovely volley, after he was given too much space in the box and his nickname ‘El Matador’ is there for a reason. Cavani scored his 50th goal in European competitions in his career, his first in United’s shirt, maybe even announcing he will be of huge help in United’s quest for the Europa League trophy.

Uninspiring Substitutions

It was not that the substitutes played too badly that Solskjaer should not have put them on the pitch. However, it was slightly unsatisfactory for many fans that they had to wait until 82nd minuted in order to see Amad Diallo on the pitch. Solskjaer decided to put Donny van de Beek on the pitch in the second half instead of Pogba, which many fans have probably wanted to see for a very long time. But then after 60 minutes of play came on Daniel James instead of Edinson Cavani. Maybe that was the ideal point for us to see Diallo get half hour of play with the aggreggate score at 3-0 for United.

Juan Mata came on after 73 minutes instead of Bruno Fernandes and maybe even that could have happened earlier, not only for the Spaniard to play more, but also for the Portuguese to spend as least time on the pitch as possible. This has been a gruelling campaign, after all.

Man United Are Favourites To Win Europa League

And this team should not run away from that. There are four teams left in the competition. Man United will play AS Roma in one semifinal, while Arsenal and Villarreal will have their own reprisal of the 2005-06 Champions League semifinal. Amongst all these teams, Man United are definitely favourites to win Europa League, but three more matches are necessary for that to happen. Granada is already archived, now it’s time to get completely serious and win some silverware at last…