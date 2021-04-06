Granada vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are getting back to Europa League action. The Red Devils will be playing in their final competition in which they could actually win the trophy. After crashing out of FA Cup and losing out in the League Cup, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will be desperate to finally win some silverware, as last season they finished at the semi-final stages of all three cup competitions. In the league, Man City are too far in front, meaning skipping past Granada is a must for them.

Playing away from home in this double header is another positive thing and United will hope to replicate the performance they made against Real Sociedad in February.

Team News

Looking at Granada’s side, there should be problems for their manager Martinez. There was a kind of a injury crisis in their squad meaning Granada will miss a lot of players in this match. Looking only at full-backs, there are three absentees – Carlos Neva, Quini and Dimitri Foulquier. Luis Suarez will probably not feature either, while Neyder Lozano has been ruled out for longer term.

That in itself should make things even easier for Man United, who will have somewhat less problems in their team this time around. Solskjaer has had some issues with choosing the players, but this time it will be only Anthony Martial who will be out of action, as the Frenchman could miss the remainder of the season due to knee injury.

Marcus Rahsford should be ready to play after playing important role against Brighton.

Form Guide

Granada are an intriguing opponent for Man United in this round. Thay are not a side in ideal form, since they have lost their last three matches, but yet they are in the quarterfinals of the Europa League. And they are here deservedly so. After getting past their group stage in their first ever European campaign, Granada have managed to play two identical two-legged clashes against Napoli and Molde.

After they drew the Serie A side, many have expected to get eliminated but they managed to win 2-0 at their own turf in the first match, before losing 2-1 in Naples. That was enough before they met Solskjaer’s former team Molde, also beating them 2-0 at home and then losing 2-1 in Norway. Looking at their La Liga appearances, they have won just three matches in 2021 and therefore are sitting in ninth place. They played a total of 14 games, but only managed to get 12 points in the process and it is obvious now they will not manage to reach the European competitions next season.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have won 2-1 against Brighton last weekend, returning to the Premier League action with three points. After getting past Real Sociedad and Milan, it feels like Granada are the weakest of those three sides and they should definitely get past them too.

Predicted Outcome

Manchester United will win this one, there is no doubt about that. The only question is which result could be the final one before the return leg in Manchester. Our say will be a 2-0 win or a 3-1 beating of Granada, which could offer United a much easier second leg next Thursday, in an already action-paced season.