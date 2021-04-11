CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United are ready for revenge! After the 6-1 beating at Old Trafford last year, it is time for the Red Devils to return the favour and get a win of any kind at least. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes this is the team that will get those points, with Dean Henderson starting once again ahead of David de Gea, suggesting he might be the new number one goalkeeper.

The back four is the usual one of Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire and Shaw, while Fred starts alongside Scott McTominay in midfield. Interestingly, Paul Pogba is on the left, Marcus Rashford occupies the right flank, while Bruno Fernandes plays behind Edinson Cavani.