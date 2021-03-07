Manchester City 0-2 Manchester United: Four Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have had some poor performances recently, but did they step up it this Sunday! The Manchester Derby ends in a 2-0 win for Man United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s third such win against Pep Guardiola’s side. In a truly eventful match, we had seen important things right from the off, as the Red Devils needed mere 34 seconds to earn a penalty.

This great win for them came after Bruno Fernandes’ early opener from the penalty, inside just two minutes after kick-off, before Luke Shaw scored a second-half goal to clinch it. City have looked unstoppable until today, basically cruising to the Premier League title, their third in four years, but on the day, they were far from that team. On the other hand, Solskjaer’s side reveled in early chaos to get important three points against a big rival.

United Surprise City With Energy

Ahead of the game, it was tough to expect the match we had seen. It was mostly expected from Man United to run a lot without the ball and to defend against a patient City side. But it was not really like that for a big chunk of the game. One reason may be the early goal United scored, but even that came due to United’s early intent they had shown. Man United were quick to press the hosts and surprise them with energy used in such situations. It really looked as if City were surprised and United made the most out of it.

Devils Reign In Chaos

This was exactly the game United needed. When things tend to go chaotic and without a clear structure, that is when United do best against the top sides. Matches like the one against Chelsea are the opposite to this example. United started strong and made City a bit disoriented to already earn a penalty after Gabriel Jesus fouled Anthony Martial. The match had its end-to-end style which gives United the time and space on the ball they need in quick transitions and that was especially the case in the first 15 minutes of the match.

Luke Shaw Keeps Shining

Looking at the entire season, Luke Shaw has been in really good form for Manchester United. Looking at recent performances, that was even more obivous, as the left-back was one of the best players in that bleak 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace in midweek. But today against City he was one of the best for United. His goal was obviously a cherry on top of a great performance, but what made that performance so good was he was consistent throughout the match, running things at both end of the pitch.

United End City’s Winning Run

It was an incredible run for Manchester City, but it is Man United once again who stop Pep Guardiola and his in-form team. It was a run of 21 victories they had managed to pull off, but for the second time in the Premier League this season, City did not manage to even score a goal, let alone win. United did brilliantly to make that happen and while City will probably not be stopped in their quest for the title, it is these wins show how good United can be from time to time. It is just that the Devils are still far from making such performances a consistent pattern.